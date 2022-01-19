Theft charges against David Shoop Jr. dropped

Wichita Falls Police

The Wichita County District Attorney's office has requested the charge of Theft of Property over $2,500 and under $30,000 be dismissed against David Shoop Jr.

According to a previous Times Record News report, David Shoop Jr. was arrested in August 2021, and charged with theft after he reportedly sold his company truck after being terminated from the family pest control business.

Shoop Jr. claimed the truck title was in his name and not the business's.

