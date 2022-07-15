Theft charges dropped against men involved in deputy shooting at Osceola County Target

Theft charges have been dropped against two men involved in a deputy shooting at a busy Target in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Michael Gomez and 19-year-old Joseph Lowe stole Pokémon cards and pizza from the Target on 192 in April.

The teens were being watched by deputies who boxed their car in and shot and killed the driver.

Prosecutors determined the two theft cases were not suitable for prosecution.

The shooting investigation is still in the hands of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

