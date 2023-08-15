Theft charges dropped, East Huntingdon couple to serve probation for handling of elderly aunt's estate

Aug. 14—Blair and Chester Loffer wanted an apology.

Instead, the brothers will receive more than $91,000 in cash and the deed to their dead sister's Scottdale home as part of a deal with Westmoreland County prosecutors to end the case against the Loffers' niece and her husband.

John and Jane Kiliany, both 62, of East Huntingdon agreed to make the payments to the estate of Lillie Loffer, who died at age 89 in April 2019. Prosecutors claim the Kilianys stole as much as $200,000 from their aunt's estate and assumed ownership of her home.

Investigators said Jane Kiliany was appointed as Lillie Loffer's power-of-attorney in 2015. Police say Jane Kiliany told family members that Loffer's assets were depleted, but was unable to provide documentation as to how the money was spent.

"We were hoping so much they would admit what they've done and mean it to patch up the family," said 92-year-old Blair Loffer of Bedford County.

Jane Kiliany and John Kiliany were also ordered to serve one year of probation.

The agreement with prosecutors means the Kilianys did not admit guilt and, upon completion of probation, can have their criminal records expunged. The Kilianys were originally charged with felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

The Kilianys paid $40,000 in restitution and are required to pay an additional $51,900 by Friday, according to the deal with prosecutors.

Defense attorney Tim Andrews said the Kilianys continue to maintain there was no wrongdoing.

"They always professed their innocence. There was no admission of guilt and the restitution figure was always agreed that it would be returned. This would have been done so three years earlier," Andrews said.

The Loffer brothers disagreed. Chester Loffer, 88, of Ohio said how the Kilianys treated their sister's estate has split the family.

"It was a betrayal," Chester Loffer said.

