Theft charges mount against former real estate association officer

Jan. 11—Prosecutors have brought more theft charges against Deborah Lee Morrow, a former executive officer of the Clatsop Association of Realtors.

On Tuesday, Morrow, 62, was arraigned on six counts of aggravated theft in the first degree — three by deception — and 22 counts of identity theft.

The aggravated theft charges stem from her time working with charitable organizations in Clatsop County.

Morrow allegedly stole at least $10,000 each from Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids Inc., Connect the Dots Clatsop County and Warrenton People Scholarship Inc. Morrow, who was a caretaker of funds for the organizations, allegedly forged the name of the maker of a check to create the impression that it was a valid expenditure, according to the grand jury indictment.

For all 22 counts of identity theft, Morrow allegedly used the identification of Pam Ackley, a former city commissioner in Warrenton.

Ackley, a real estate agent out of Gearhart, said she has been working closely with the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office for the last two years.

"It's been a frustrating process," Ackley said. "The sheriff's department has been very thorough and I count on them to continue working with the (district attorney) ... to get to a resolution."

The new set of crimes were allegedly committed between January 2016 and December 2021.

Morrow could not be reached for comment.

District Attorney Ron Brown declined to comment.

In July, Morrow was indicted for identity theft, forgery and aggravated theft during her time with the realty association.

Morrow allegedly used the identification of the realty association and one of its leaders, forged checks and stole money and other unauthorized expenses from the organization. Morrow pleaded not guilty on all 30 original counts.

Morrow was a prominent figure in Warrenton, working with several groups and serving on a number of boards in the region, including as the board chairwoman of the Warrenton-Hammond School District. Her seat with the school board was filled by a new member last week.