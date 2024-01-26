Theft at Dollar General being investigated by Geauga County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 26—The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred at the Dollar General located at 12375 Aquilla Road in Claridon Township.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the incident occurred on Jan. 24.

Photographs of the suspect involved in the theft are available on the Facebook post.

The one photograph shows a tattoo on the suspect's left hand between the thumb and index finger. The tattoo appears to be of a rose.

The suspect left in an unknown vehicle and in an unknown direction of travel.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff's Office at 440-286-1234 and reference report number G24-01408.