Theft forces downtown bike shop to go appointment only

The owner of a downtown Rockford bicycle shop says theft and other criminal activities have forced him to keep his doors locked during business hours and seeing customers by appointment only.

“I have had issues with theft and threats of violence,” said AJ Goff, owner of Subversive Cycling Company at 327 W. Jefferson St., the site of the old Adriatic Live Music Bar. “Kids with no adults (were) coming and tossing the store and being disrespectful to me and customers.”

Goff relocated to the corner of West Jefferson and North Church streets in 2022, hoping to thrive as the area’s only retail bike shop. His hopes were soon dashed.

“Vagrants and criminals wonder around aimlessly, (defecating) on doorsteps and throwing rocks at windows,” Goff said. "Any time I call anyone out, they call me racist and threaten to kill me."

The shop was previously in the former Chase Bank building at 614 E. Jefferson St. Although he didn’t have a showroom there, Goff never felt unsafe like he does on the west side of the Rock River.

“I can’t leave my doors unlocked because I have to screen everyone,” he said.

Subversive Cycling Company is seen here on Jan. 22, 2024, on West Jefferson Street in downtown Rockford.

Ripe for growth

Goff said he moved to West Jefferson Street because the area is ripe for growth. But he now says that growth is taking longer to materialize, Meanwhile, he continues to have issues he did not have in his former location.

West Jefferson Street is also a one-way thoroughfare with traffic moving quickly west, past his shop and out of downtown, something Goff said isn't conducive to cycling or retail that depends on foot traffic.

Third Ward Ald. Chad Tuneberg said he understands Goff's struggle.

“There continues to be pockets of boarded-up buildings,” Tuneberg said. “And when that’s the case, it can attract vagrants and criminal activity.”

Some of the vacant buildings include the Trekk Building, the old Elk’s Club, the Times Theater and storefronts that have been difficult to fill, especially after the pandemic.

The Times is tabbed for a redux and is expected to bring new life to the North Main and West Jefferson corner.

Trekk is part of a plan that involves the old Rockford Watch Factory, and the city's new library is scheduled to open this year. The theater project has yet to break ground but is still alive.

The fate of the Elk’s Club and the vacant law office next door remain unknown.

A two-way street

As for allowing two-way traffic on West Jefferson and other downtown streets, it would improve things. But it’s not that easy.

“That’s been in our conversations,” Tuneberg said. “It can happen. But it’s just a matter of when. I say that because a lot of the downtown streets are also under the control of the Illinois Department of Transportation. So, it’s just not us, as a municipality, that can make that happen, and that throws a wrench in the process.”

Goff is willing to hang on. But he says the longer the wait, the more he says he feels like he’s not really part of the downtown community.

“It’s not the thriving business district that is spotlighted over on State Street,” he said.

Steve Jaycox, owner of Runner’s Image at 219 E. State St., said because of his location, he rarely deals with crime. He says he sympathizes with Goff and respects him for taking a chance in an area that’s still underdeveloped.

“I bank over there,” Jaycox said. “And he’s still on the frontier. It’s unfortunately not the same. We are kind of the whole restaurant district over here with some retail. But over there, you go a little farther toward the west side and unfortunately things change. But there are things happening on the west side, for sure.”

Goff, whose business is in CA Flatts, a historic mixed-use development by Urban Equity Properties, is hoping more small businesses will relocate to the area but understands if they take a pass.

“I want to be the change I want to see,” he said. “My contribution is to provide a bicycle service shop for the community."

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Downtown Rockford bike shop moves to appointment only because of crime