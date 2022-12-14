Theft by fraud and other reports

Dec. 14—Theft by fraud was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday at 501 Morin in Hartland. Someone was fraudulently using a credit card and shipping items to an out-of-state address.

Computer reported stolen

Deputies received a report of a theft of a computer at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 71787 Michael St. in Albert Lea. The theft reportedly happened Saturday.

Tobacco sales to minors reported

Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday of a parent who was reportedly selling tobacco to minors at 2312 Hendrickson Road.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday at 610 S. Broadway.