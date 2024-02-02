Theft investigation leads to felony firearm charge against Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A search for a stolen car resulted in a Richmond man facing a felony firearm charge.

Michael L. Ramsey, 39, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Richmond police reported they served a search warrant at Ramsey's Holsapple Road home that stemmed from a "stolen vehicle that was full of tools."

Ramsey told officers they would find a handgun in the house. Because of his criminal record — including a 2012 conviction for dealing in a narcotic drug — the Richmond man is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to an affidavit, police also found a large quantity of marijuana, and tools belonging to the owner of the stolen truck, in the house.

As a result, Ramsey is also charged with dealing in marijuana, another Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Ramsey was released from the Wayne County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case is set for Feb. 7.

In other crime news:

Gun theft: A Richmond resident is charged with stealing a gun.

Farrington Terrell Rayshawn Street, 22, is also accused of stealing a silver charm bracelet from the Parkdale Drive home of the gun's owner.

Street told a Richmond police officer he was in Indianapolis when the thefts took place on Jan. 3.

On Wednesday, Street was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with theft of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony. He was being held in the Wayne County Jail on Friday under a $45,000 bond.

On April 22, the Richmond man is set to stand trial in Superior Court 2 on three charges filed against him in March 2023 — possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.

His record includes convictions for robbery and domestic battery.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Theft probe prompts Richmond man's arrest on firearm charge