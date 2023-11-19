Theft investigation leads to SWAT standoff at Cherokee County home

Three people were arrested after a theft investigation led to a SWAT standoff at a Cherokee County home.

On Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they were following up on a theft investigation at a home on Brent Drive in Ball Ground, Ga.

Deputies said a vehicle suspected of recent thefts was parked at the home. When authorities arrived at the home, they found Brandon Burns, 23, of Ball Ground. Burns was wanted for felony probation violation. He was then arrested.

The investigation then led Cherokee deputies to a home off Edwards Mill Road in Ball Ground.

When authorities arrived, a suspect identified as Casey Turner, 34, of Ball Ground, began to run away. He was immediately captured and arrested. Deputies also saw James Haley, 31, of Ball Ground, inside the home.

Authorities said Haley refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside.

The Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team was called to the location and a search warrant was granted for the home.

While trying to talk Haley out of the home, a woman walked out of the home and reportedly told deputies that Haley would not let her leave but eventually, she was able to get out.

Officials said the SWAT team used a robot inside the home in an attempt to find Haley. SWAT members then entered the home and introduced a chemical irritant into the room they suspected he was hiding in. Haley immediately surrendered to SWAT members.

Haley was charged with false imprisonment, obstruction of an officer and two counts of felony probation violation. He was also wanted for two counts of felony probation violation. Haley was wanted in Pickens and Gordon County.

Turner was wanted for felony probation violation.

The trio were booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center and being held without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, after the suspects were arrested, investigators went to Pickens County where they recovered a dump truck that was reported stolen from Cherokee County in October.

