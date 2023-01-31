Theft results in three arrests

Jan. 30—JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three individuals regarding a theft of hunting equipment that happened early this month near Paris Crossing.

As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were located, and Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.

Additional items related to other Jennings County theft cases were located during the search, along with marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia.

Kinworthy was charged with misdemeanor theft, trespassing, cultivating marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

John and Megan Stacy were each charged with misdemeanor cultivating and possession of marijuana.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department and the North Vernon Police Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Information provided — Information provided