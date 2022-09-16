Theft of SLO County truck full of cowboy boots leads to arrest of alleged chop shop operator

An alleged chop shop operator was arrested Thursday in connection to the theft of a San Luis Obispo County box truck carrying cowboy boots, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force officers responded Aug. 31 to reports of a stolen Ford E350 truck containing approximately $50,000 worth of “Western-style boots,” the CHP said in a news release Friday, prompting an investigation by that agency and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

After working with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, investigators arrested Bakersfield resident Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, on suspicion of operating a chop shop that held “evidence linking him to the stolen 2002 E350 box truck and retail merchandise,” the release said.

“During the arrest, numerous stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition, narcotics and currency were located and recovered,” the CHP said.

Marquez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, owning a chop shop, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a controlled substance for sale and being a felon with possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Marquez was being held Friday at Kern County Jail in lieu of $425,000 bail.