Theft suspect allegedly claimed to be a parent as hid from police in El Paso elementary school

A theft suspect fleeing from police allegedly claimed he was a parent as he ran into an elementary school, shoved a district security officer multiple times and hid in a classroom before being arrested.

Stephen Gallegos, 34, attempted to hide at Eastwood Heights Elementary School about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 as police searched for him in connection with theft at an Eastside Dollar Tree, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Stephen Gallegos

Gallegos allegedly attempted to steal from the store in the 2200 block of Yarbrough Drive, near Montwood Drive, and fled before officers arrived at the scene, officials said.

Police nor court documents state what Gallegos allegedly stole or attempted to steal. He has not been charged with theft.

Multiple witnesses told officers Gallegos was seen in the area of Allway Street and Montwood Drive, officials said.

As officers were searching for him, another witness flagged officers down and told them he saw Gallegos go into elementary school, officials said.

According to a complaint affidavit, officers entered the school and found a Y|SD Security officer who had allegedly been assaulted by Gallegos.

The security officer told police he was in the hallway near the school’s gym, where a COVID-19 vaccine event that included students and parents was taking place.

Parents at the event were exiting from the hallway into the side of the school when Gallegos ran into the building and entered a restroom, the affidavit states.

The security officer said he was concerned about Gallegos being at the school, because he was sweating profusely and breathing heavily, according to the affidavit.

Gallegos then exited the restroom, was confronted by the security officer and claimed he was at the school to pick up his kids, the affidavits states.

The security officer, who saw El Paso police outside of the school, told Gallegos he needed to stop, but Gallegos allegedly attempted to force his way past the security officer.

The officer was able to stop Gallegos near a trophy case by the gymnasium, but Gallegos then pushed the officer which caused the glass door of the case to fall down, but not break, the affidavit states.

Gallegos allegedly used his left shoulder and right forearm to shove the officer in the chest causing, the officer to fall to the ground.

The officer then attempted to grab Gallegos by the ankle as he attempted to advance farther into the school, where staff and families were still inside, the affidavits states.

The officer suffered one-inch scrapes on both his elbows and scrapes to both of his knuckles, according to the affidavit.

Police then entered the school and the officer informed them Gallegos ran into a hallway.

Police found Gallegos and yelled at him to stop, but he ignored the order, continued to run and fled into a classroom, the affidavit states. Gallegos allegedly shut the door of the classroom and attempted to hide from police.

Police entered the room and ordered Gallegos to get on the floor, to which he obeyed. He then taken into custody.

Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of assault on a security officer, evading arrest and detention and criminal trespass.

He was also arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident and two bond violations.

Other charges against Gallegos

According to court documents, he was arrested in connection with a Nov. 14 domestic violence incident.

Gallegos allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face causing her to bleed from her mouth, a complaint affidavit states.

The incident happened inside a car outside of a West El Paso laundromat, the affidavit states.

The girlfriend reported the incident to police and told them Gallegos was “the jealous type and doesn’t like it when other males talk” to her, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the incident started when Gallegos believed the girlfriend was texting with another man.

After being punched, the girlfriend attempted to leave the car but Gallegos allegedly grabbed her by her hoodie and dragged her along the ground back to the car, the affidavit states.

As he drove off, the girlfriend asked to be dropped off. He dropped her off at a gas station and drove away.

The couple had been dating since December 2020, according to the affidavit.

The bond violations stemmed for Gallegos allegedly entering a hotel about 2 a.m. Oct. 18 where he went behind the front desk and grabbed room keys and other hotel property, according to complaint affidavit.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Gallegos inside one of the hotel rooms.

Police then allegedly found Gallegos was in possession of marijuana.

After his arrest in the alleged assault of the YISD officer, Gallegos was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $22,000 bond, jail records show.

He has yet to post bail as of Friday, according to jail logs.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at 915-546-6249; aamartinez@elpasotimes.com; @AMartinezEPT on Twitter.

