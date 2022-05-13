Theft suspect arrested after 2 years

May 13—A theft suspect sought for two years by authorities in Midland and Odessa was arrested by Odessa police officers May 6.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, an arrest warrant for forgery was issued for Blake Joshua Williams, 35, in April 2020 after OBM Bearing and Supply reported someone unknown to them tried to cash one of their checks for $4,100 at a check cashing business in December 2019. OPD officers identified Williams as that person using a fingerprint taken by the business and video surveillance.

In August 2020, a Midland County grand jury indicted Williams on three counts of theft of property $30,000-$150,000, court records show.

According to the indictment, Williams "unlawfully acquired and exercised control over" multiple trucks and utility trailers, a recreational vehicle, cable locator and metal detector.

Williams was released from the Ector County jail Thursday after posting two surety bonds totaling $60,000.