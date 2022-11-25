Theft suspect spotted by police in Lowe’s parking lot arrested, booked in jail

As Middletown police officers were patrolling in the area of Lowes on Towne Blvd., they spotted a blue SUV matching a description from previous thefts at the store, according to the Middletown Division of Police social media page.

William Helphenstine, 33, was arrested on multiple counts related to theft, and was transported to the Middletown City Jail, the Middletown Division of Police spokesperson said in the social media release.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol saw the SUV parked in the back of the Lowes parking lot and made contact with the driver, the spokesperson said.

After officers made contact, police immediately noticed stolen lumber inside of the vehicle, the spokesperson said. A search warrant was conducted through further investigation at Hephenstine’s house in the 4200-block of Roosevelt Blvd.

During the search of Helphenstine’s home, police recovered four reported stolen trailers from Middletown, Mason, Monroe and Liberty Twp., as well as items from previous thefts reported by Lowe’s and Walmart, the spokesperson said.











