Theft suspect stole more than $30,000 in merchandise, Olympia police say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police.
Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19.
Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise from area retailers that sell sunglasses, according to police.
In addition to the 11 counts of first-degree theft, the suspect also was booked on suspicion of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of organized retail theft.