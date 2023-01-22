Theft suspect stole more than $30,000 in merchandise, Olympia police say

A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police.

Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19.

Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise from area retailers that sell sunglasses, according to police.

In addition to the 11 counts of first-degree theft, the suspect also was booked on suspicion of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of organized retail theft.