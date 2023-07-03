Theft of thousands in pain pills remains under investigation in Oconee County

Two weeks after a burglar stole a substantial amount of narcotics from a pharmacy in the Oconee Health Campus, the identity of the burglar remains a mystery.

The crime occurred at about 2 a.m. at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center facility located on Jennings Mill Road near the Oconee Connector, according to an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office report.

The thief made off with about $10,000 in medications identified in the report as oxycodone or OxyContin.

The burglar entered by breaking out a window leading into the lobby of the building, then breaking another window at the pharmacy, according to the report. A video shows a lone male committing the crime.

A punch was found inside the building and investigators believe it was used to break the windows.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said Monday that although a suspect has not been identified, investigators believe the person may be connected to a group that is breaking into pharmacies across the Southeast.

“They are good candidates for being the suspect,” he said.

