Thefts from Hilltoppers, others, nets four years

Mar. 7—A Crossville man facing a host of theft charges — including theft of catalytic converters from a Hilltoppers vehicle — entered guilty pleas in two cases and received a four-year prison sentence to serve.

Kyle Anthony Smith, 21, was in Cumberland County Criminal Court Feb. 22 facing one burglary charge, one felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, one theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, one vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 and one possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith pled guilty to theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on April 16, 2021, involving the theft of a trailer. He pleaded guilty to theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 occurring on May 19, 2020, and involving catalytic converters taken from a vehicle owned by Hilltoppers.

Smith also pleaded guilty theft of property of more than $10,000 in the theft of a 2014 Ford Focus from a local business on July 29, 2021. Remaining charges were dropped.

Fines and court costs were dropped but Smith will be responsible for paying any and all restitution.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Jessica Lynn Burns, 39, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, pled guilty to the charge and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and concurrently with a sentence in Putnam County. Weapon seized on Feb. 4, 2020, was forfeited.

—Gary Paul Graham, 44, charged with burglary and assault in an incident occurring on Aug. 28, 2019, pled guilty to attempted burglary and received an 18-month suspended jail sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and the assault charge was dropped. The charge stems from the burglary of a storage shed on Rugby Rd. in Fairfield Glade that was interrupted by the owner, No restitution was ordered

—Talin Martan Miller, 26, charged with theft of property of more than $10,000, pled guilty to the charge and was granted judicial diversion. Miller is to serve three years under condition, terms and supervised probation of diversion. He was also ordered to pay $29,846.89 restitution at a rate of $100 per month to the Sack N Store U-haul store. The charge stems from the theft of a 2015 GMC Savanna U-Haul truck on Aug. 14, 2021.

—Johnathan Allyne Banks, 29, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Fine and court costs were waived. The case stems from a burglary at a residence on Jan. 22 in rural southwestern Cumberland County.

—Shawn Joseph Crevier II, 37, pled guilty to attempt to possess a Schedule I drug (mushrooms) and domestic assault and received a six-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Additional charge was dropped. The drug charge stems from a Jan. 10 search of his residence and the domestic charge from a July 10, 2020, incident. Fines and court costs were waived.

—Gary Lamont Glass, 55, pled guilty to a technical violation of the sex offender registry law and received a 90-day sentence to be served at 75% followed by nine months of supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and supervised probation was transferred to Davidson County. The charge stems from a failure to report his presence in the county beginning on Jan. 11 in a halfway house.

—Tristan Monroe King, 24, pled guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and concurrent with probation sentence in General Sessions Court. The charge stems from the theft of parcels from a front porch on Dec. 28. King is to pay restitution, if any, and is banned from contact with the victim.

