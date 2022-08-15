Thefts and other reports

Aug. 15—Cooler reported stolen

A 32-quart cooler with alcohol was reported stolen out of the back of a pickup at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at 331 W. Main St. in Glenville.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 11:43 a.m. Friday of a resident on Plainview Lane. An account was reportedly opened in someone else's name.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 11:45 a.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 316 Burr Oak Drive.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 42, on a local warrant at 3:01 p.m. Friday at 1201 Foothills Circle.

Police arrested Nathan Keith McClain Sr., 52, on an EOD warrant at 1:06 p.m. Sunday at 1710 E. Main St.

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 48, on a warrant and fifth-degree possession at 5:36 p.m. Sunday at 201 W. Main St.

LP tank stolen

An LP tank was reported stolen at 2:41 p.m. Sunday at 602 Bridge Ave.

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Justin Dewayne Bennett, 32, for domestic assault-fear at 6:44 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave. after receiving a report of a domestic incident at the store.

Police arrested Melanie Jane Klueven, 48, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:55 p.m. Sunday at 1704 Johnson St.

1 arrested for second-degree assault

Police arrested Timothy Dennis Crowder, 58, for second-degree assault at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at 322 Court St.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Okland, 32, for a harassment restraining order violation at 12:39 a.m. Sunday at 205 S. Ermina Ave.