🌱 Thefts In Towson Neighborhood + Home Prices

Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 30 Low: 18.

At least two catalytic converters stolen from the same street overnight (wmar2news.com) Latest Towson Housing Market Info (Towson Patch) Men's Tennis Season Begins With Saturday Doubleheader (NavySports.com) Crash Snarled I-83 Traffic Near I-695 (Towson Patch) Venable Grabs Entertainment Litigation Pro From Kinsella (Law360) GBMC To Open COVID-19 Test Site (Towson Patch) Towson faces UNC Wilmington, seeks 6th straight home win (Galveston County Daily News) Sims Lifts Seahawks To Seventh Heaven (UNCWsports.com)

Towson Women’s Lacrosse: "In a world of field turf and iron we took to the woods and trails of our backyard #lochraven for a reset and prep for the season ahead. Wind chill 10. We ready. #caastrong" (Instagram)

Baltimore County Public Schools: "💸 The Stock Market Game is a simulated investment activity that teaches young people the fundamentals of personal finance and investing. The game is free, will be offered online, and will take place from Monday, January 31, through Frid..." (Facebook)

Goucher College: "#GoucherProud to have another #LeadershipCafe on Tuesday, February 1 at 1:30 p.m. Our cafe, in collaboration with the @greaterbaltimorecommittee, will feature ✨Dr. Leana Wen (@drleanawen)🎉. Dr. Wen is an emergency physician, public heal..." (Instagram)

Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson Maryland: "We remember our past Captain and Life Member Thomas E. Rice Sr who died 13 years ago" (Facebook)

Hampton National Historic Site: "Did you know…that today is Squirrel Appreciation Day? In the mid-19th century, children of the Ridgely family of Hampton appreciated squirrels so much that they kept them as pets. They even enjoyed having their picture taken with them, a..." (Facebook)

Towson Chamber of Commerce: "We are so happy to welcome The Chesapeake Bay Boat Show to Baltimore County! The Boat Show is at the Timonium Fairgrounds starting today, January 21-January 23. There are over 20 boat dealers and 50 vendors! By having the Boat Show in Ma..." (Facebook)

