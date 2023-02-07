Thefts of this valuable car part are rising in Bluffton. Here’s why, and what you can do

Bluffton Police received 15 reports of stolen catalytic converters from December through the end of January, signaling a recent uptick in thefts of this valuable vehicle part in Beaufort County.

In Jasper County, Hardeeville police seized around 35 allegedly stolen converters from one suspect, who is also believed to be connected to multiple thefts in Bluffton.

The catalytic converter is a key component of a car’s exhaust system that reduces the amount of harmful pollutants exiting the tailpipe. The parts are prized for the precious metals found inside — platinum, palladium and rhodium — all of which are more rare than gold.

One of the cases involved a theft from town property. On the evening of Jan. 12, a suspect climbed the security fence at the town’s public services facility in Oscar Frazier Park and stole a catalytic converter from a street sweeper, according to a press release from the Bluffton Police Department.

The majority of recent thefts in Bluffton are happening within the town’s “alpha district,” meaning the area east of Buck Island Road, according to Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department. Because the district is business-heavy, Perez explained, there are more cars left unattended in parking lots that are vulnerable to catalytic converter thefts.

Another target of recent thefts was the Beaufort/Jasper Academy for Career Excellence, part of the Beaufort County School District. Surveillance video from the early morning hours of Jan. 26 showed a suspect wearing a headlamp sneaking onto campus and stealing six converters from the school’s automotive shop, where students get hands-on experience with vehicle repair.

Investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office have not noticed a significant increase in thefts countywide, said spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens — but sheriff’s office reports indicate at least four stolen converters within three days at the end of January, all of which were taken from cars parked in remote locations for an extended period of time.

What happens if yours is stolen?

Cars can run without a catalytic converter, and the engine won’t be harmed if the part is removed. But without it, drivers should expect decreased engine power, reduced fuel efficiency and a louder, raspier exhaust sound.

In the event a catalytic converter is damaged or stolen, the devices are costly to replace. Estimated repair costs range between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the vehicle.

Why are these parts being stolen?

Catalytic converters can weigh up to 15 pounds, but most thieves are only interested in about 10 grams of material found in them.

The inside of a catalytic converter is coated with three precious metals: palladium, platinum and rhodium. Prices have soared in recent years.

Palladium is currently valued at over $1,500 per ounce, according to Metals Daily, a metal price tracking website. An ounce of platinum can bring in over $950. And rhodium, considered the “rarest and most valuable precious metal in the world,” can cost as much as $12,000 per ounce. By comparison, gold is currently valued at around $1,800.

A typical catalytic converter contains about 2-7 grams of palladium, 3-7 grams of platinum and 1-2 grams of rhodium.

To obtain these precious metals, thieves will slide under vehicles with an electric saw and slice through a car’s undercarriage. The job doesn’t take long — sometimes less than a minute — making it easy for them to quickly target multiple cars in the same area. The stolen parts are then sold to scrapyards and auto shops, many of them part of an underground market.

How can I protect myself?

Due to the quick and simple nature of the crime, any car left unattended is vulnerable to catalytic converter theft — but there are ways to reduce the risk.

▪ Be diligent of your surroundings while parking your car.

▪ If possible, park near cameras.

▪ Call the sheriff’s office if you notice suspicious activity.

In South Carolina, recent legislation has attempted to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts. A bill signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in May 2021 requires permits and strict record-keeping for companies that purchase and resell the parts, making it difficult for criminals to sell stolen converters.

The owner of a scrapyard in Richland County, S.C., was arrested in 2021 for failing to follow the new guidelines.