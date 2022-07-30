Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust

Jul. 30—DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning.

Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which had been caught on video surveillance on or around July 21.

Delphos Police Detective Dave Clark described the suspects as "car shoppers," entering unlocked car doors and taking items from inside.

Among those items were credit cards, which once stolen and used, were traced back to the suspects apprehended in Friday's warrant execution, including one adult and two juveniles.

According to the Delphos Police Department, officers also found a large amount of marijuana and assorted drugs at the residence, as well as allegedly stolen property and a large amount of cash and firearms.

The detained juveniles have been released to their mother. The adult taken into custody is identified as Brock Parsons, who is currently being held at the Van Wert County Jail on a third degree felony charge of having weapons while under disability.

Parsons will appear Monday in Van Wert Municipal Court for his initial hearing on the felony weapons violation since the address where the warrant was executed is in the part of Delphos that lies within Van Wert County.

However, the videotaped incidents involving thefts from cars occurred in Allen County, so Allen County juvenile prosecutors will be reviewing the felony cases against the three juveniles once the investigation is completed.