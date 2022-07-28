Thefts from vehicles taking place in Fairborn

Fairborn Police have been receiving several reports of thefts from vehicles, according to the department’s Facebook page.

>>‘It’s always better to work smarter, not harder;’ Middletown police installing Flock cameras

In most of these cases, valuable items are left in a person’s car where anyone can see them and the window is shattered allowing for easy access to the valuables, according to Fairborn Police.

Some of the thefts have happened in busy parking lots where sporting events and other large type gatherings take place.

Police say to keep valuables out of plain view or carry them with you.