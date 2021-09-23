TheGrill 2021: Producers Roundtable

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- Associated Press
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday. A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued Wednesday for the alleged fraudulent use of the bank card will allow law enforcement across the country to continue pursuing Laundrie, while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.
- E! News
Willie Garson's Cause of Death Revealed
Actor Willie Garson, best known as Sex and the City's resident BFF, passed away earlier this week. Now family is sharing new details.
- INSIDER
Neighbors say they saw Brian Laundrie and his parents leave their Florida home with an attached camper after he returned from his trip with Gabby Petito
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.
- HuffPost
Brian Williams' Punchline On Anti-Vaxxers, Anti-Maskers Is A Showstopper
The MSNBC host signed off with one heck of a zinger.
- Charlotte Observer
NASCAR team sells headquarters to a competitor as it shuts down. Here’s what we know.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative
The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at driving the first green at Whistling Straits during Thursday practice round
It would be pretty fun to hit it this far
- NBC News
Chipotle customer pulls gun after being told location was closing early, police say
“Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
- NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBA rumors: Blazers' Ben Simmons trade package is enticing
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
- People
Paulina Gretzky Cozies Up to Dustin Johnson in Photo from Ryder Cup U.S. Team Dinner
The Ryder Cup is being held in Wisconsin this year
- People
When Biden Found Trump's Letter to Him in Oval Office, He 'Put It in His Pocket and Did Not Share' It: Book
The note was notable as it appeared to be a rare acknowledgment by Donald Trump of his defeat
- MarketWatch
My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?
‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’
- MoneyWise
Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too
Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?
- Niners Wire
49ers start Week 3 with some good news on practice report
The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.
- Business Insider
Mike Lindell should accept he's wrong about voter fraud, Alabama Republican tells Insider. If not, 'most people would say, "You're an idiot."'
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill claims he only met with MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell to show him the 2020 election was fair.
- The Telegraph
Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses on 18th hole at Whistling Straits during Ryder Cup Celebrity Match
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was reported to have been taken to hospital after collapsing on the 18th hole of Whistling Straits. Felton was participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match when he was taken ill.
- People
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Bra and Thigh-High Boots for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Lourdes Leon teased her debut appearance in the third Savage X Fenty show, premiering Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime
- Yahoo Life
Ireland Baldwin poses in bikini and shares message about self-love: ‘Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves’
The 25-year-old model has a real body and she is not apologizing for it!
- Good Morning America
Mom dying of ovarian cancer shares what she wants women to know about the deadly disease
A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.
- The Daily Beast
Tough-on-Crime Republican DA Charged With Ambushing, Raping Woman
Facebook/JeffThomasforDAA Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who styled himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor—while refusing to pursue charges against anyone cited for disregarding state mask mandates—now stands accused of violently raping a female acquaintance in her own home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Somerset County DA Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, allegedly attacked the unidentified woman on Sept. 18, having first contacted her on Snapchat to say he’d be coming over in a f