Theme Park Rangers Radar: Indoors on I-Drive, more ‘Figurehead,’ weekend outlook

We’re kicking off 2024 with clouds on the Theme Park Rangers Radar, but also with coping mechanisms that are indoors and on International Drive. Plus, Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World win some awards, and a history center exhibit is extending its stay.

Radar is a weekly look at attraction options and encores. It appears on OrlandoSentinel.com on Wednesdays.

Gray days

When folks from up north say they’re going to visit Orlando in January, I typically say, “Can I interest you in February dates?”

Of course, it can be beautiful in Central Florida early in the year. But for stretches of uninspiring gray skies, my money is on January. You don’t come to Florida for that. We are not the Gray Skies State.

However, there are all-day indoor options for this time of year, and I noticed my mental list was primarily on or around International Drive. (This is as good a time as any to take a car on I-Drive.) For your overcast consideration:

• Dezerland Park. This indoor space, formerly known as Festival Bay as well as Artegon Marketplace, has mall-level wandering appeal that centers on the Orlando Auto Museum. It’s part of the private collection of developer Michael Dezer, and let’s just call it vast. Some of the vehicles are historic, some are movie-related, some are just tricked out. But there are other Dezerland options including Pinball Palace, bowling alleys and electric go-kart racing plus movie theaters are attached. More information: dezerlandpark.com.

• Ripley’s Believe It or Not. This is the falling-into-a-sinkhole looking attraction. Inside are a pinch of the Orlando-based company’s collection of freaky stuff (Florida gets its own room) and also a space-related section. Scamper next door for Ripley’s Mirror Maze attraction. More information: ripleys.com/orlando.

• WonderWorks. This is the upside-down-looking attraction. Inside are hands-on activities that have an emphasis on STEM learning, but that’s our secret. A ropes course and laser tag are among the options, and if you stay long enough there’s the Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show, a laid-back, add-on eating option. More information: wonderworksorlando.com.

• Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. This attraction features relics and re-creations from the ill-fated ship. It’s educational and can be emotional. Years later, I’m still thinking about the cold-as-that-1912-night room and the hunk of the hull that hangs near the finale. More information: titanicorlando.com.

• Icon Park. I was going to leave this complex off the list as it violated my internal “no outdoors” policy. But you can, without braving the elements, do Madame Tussauds Orlando, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium and the 400-foot Wheel in one sweep. Naturally, there’s a combo ticket for this. There are more Icon Park options for visitors with umbrellas. More information: iconparkorlando.com.

• Lonely Dog Experience. This is probably the least-known of this collection, and it’s unique. Imagine a big room, with immersive, animated projections that tell a musical story in 360 degrees, and you can walk around in it freely. The story of New Zealand artist Ivan Clarke is worth exploring before going or you can figure it out in the gift shop and gallery. Also included are a selfie salon and a VR lounge. On select nights, there is live music. More information: lonelydogorlando.com.

Insider scoop

Islands of Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios took top honors from the Theme Park Insider Awards.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure was named best theme park, a title it has landed four of the past five years. It’s the park’s ninth win overall. Its Jurassic World VelociCoaster won for best roller coaster for the third year in a row.

Rise of the Resistance, which is also available at Disneyland, was proclaimed best attraction.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood won for best new attraction.

The results are based on rankings by the readers of the website’s newsletter. Their options are global.

Orlando parks topped three of the four categories. And in the roller coaster division, VelociCoaster was trailed by Iron Gwazi of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at IOA. They were followed by three Cedar Point coasters, Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force.

‘Figurehead’ update

The run of “Figurehead: Music & Mayhem in Orlando’s Underground” has been extended again at Orange County Regional History Center.

The award-winning exhibit looks at the Central Florida scene from the pre-Y2K days and leans into the museum’s collection of items from the Figurehead label archives. Among the visual appealing elements are dozens of concert posters from back in the day.

The display was scheduled to close at the end of 2023, but there is now no firm end date.

Weekend outlook

• The Epcot International Festival of the Arts begins its five-week run on Friday, including its Disney on Broadway concert series. First performers up include Caissie Levy and Patti Murin (Elsa and Anna, respectively, from “Frozen” musical) on Friday, Sunday and Monday), plus Gavin Lee (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Heidi Blickenstaff (“The Little Mermaid”) on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• SeaWorld Orlando’s Inside Look, which gives a peek into its animal care programs, returns Saturday and Sunday.

• Busch Gardens Tampa Bay begins its Mardi Gras celebration Saturday. Festivities include a parade, bead-tossing, live brass band and Cajun-inspired treats for sale. The event is held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 3.

• It’s the final stretch for “Backyard Adventures,” a nature-driven exhibit at Orlando Science Center. Its last day is Tuesday. That day also marks the conclusion of Dino in Lights, a seasonal, twinkling display.

• Friday’s Lunch & Learn topic at the Orange County Regional History Center is the Scottish Highland Games, an event hosted by the Scottish-American Society of Central Florida for more than 45 years. The session starts at noon. On Sunday, the museum hosts a panel about “Once Upon a Time in Florida,” an anthology of essays. Speakers include Gary Mormino, Andrea Brunais and Eric Deggans as well as Jacki Levine, editor of the anthology.

What’s on your radar? Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com.