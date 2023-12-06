Theme Park Rangers Radar: Reindeer Girl, Mrs. Claus show are holiday additions

We all like good holiday traditions such as eggnog, caroling and saying ” ’tis the season” too much. This season, Radar has detected a few fresh seasonal offerings involving characters at Legoland Florida plus a batch of cookies from Mrs. Claus at SeaWorld Orlando.

Radar is a weekly scoping out of Orlando’s theme parks and attractions. It appears on OrlandoSentinel.com on Wednesdays.

Mini happy returns

Minifigures are becoming a bigger deal at Legoland Florida.

The wee playthings have long had a place at the Winter Haven theme park, including as big, blocky walk-around characters. But this holiday season, they are included in three stage shows.

“The more animated these characters are, the more kids respond to them,” said Juliette Guedry, head of entertainment at Legoland Florida.

The characters’ voices are voiced over in the production, which allows unlikely things to happen. Lego Snowman sings a snowball fight song with performers in “Festival of Flurries.” Lego Gingerbread Man tap dances in “The Very Merry Mix-Up.”

“That’s not something that you expect,” Guedry said. “When we put those things on stage and make them happen, I think that’s the wow factor of that doesn’t really seem like it should happen, but it is happening. … That’s where people get excited.”

Reindeer Girl is another recent addition.

“She is Santa’s No. 1 hype girl, if you will. She comes down to Lego City to help our officers that are part of the Academy of Holiday Cheer,” Guedry said.

These characters are available for meet-and-greets after the shows. Lego Gingerbread has his own dedicated area, based on the Lego Gingerbread House, for these occasions.

“It’s very immersive. These characters are real – that’s the goal. They’re life-size, they’re real. … That’s how we’re trying to portray them in our parks,” Guedry said.

Legoland Florida also features Lego Santa, who has a new Lego sleigh in this meet-and-greet area this year.

“I think what people really want to see when they come to Legoland are Christmas traditions — but built in Lego,” Guedry said.

Legoland Florida’s holiday celebrations continue on Saturdays and Sunday through Dec. 24 and then are included on weekdays, too, through Dec. 31.

Mrs. C is for cookie

SeaWorld Orlando has a new stage show that’s part of its Christmas celebration, and it mixes traditional holiday fare into a modern situation.

In “Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen,” the title character is trying to go viral with cookie recipes, and she’s assisted by Kirby, producer, and Ren, who handles technical duties. Mrs. C misses her cues and she’s a bit stereotypical in her lack of social media knowledge.

That might be more insulting if the other two characters weren’t also flawed. Kirby isn’t very patient; Ren forgets important duties. There’s ineptness to go around and that makes for comedy. Kids in the performance I went to squealed delightfully.

The story moves along in the 20-minute show with good wordplay and crowd participation that wasn’t unnerving. And, as the title hits, there’s a bit of magic, some poetic, some show-biz.

But no free cookies.

Sign of the future

New, but not holiday-scented, is a sign at Universal Studios touting the under-construction DreamWorks-themed land.

There are no fresh clues in the signage, which features Kung Fu Panda, a quartet of trolls, Shrek and Donkey, who holds a sign reading “Welcome to our land.” Panda’s scroll says “Join the awesomeness.” They’re surrounding the moon-boy logo of DreamWorks.

Other characters remain on the construction wall around the former KidZone, and they do lead the way down to E.T. Adventure, which has remained open during demolition and re-construction.

KidZone, including longtime rides such as Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, closed early this year. In July, the park announced a land based on DreamWorks Animation characters will open in 2024. Universal’s website now says to expect interactive play spaces and the sharing of special moments with characters such as Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse.”

Weekend outlook

• Epcot International Festival of the Holidays continues nightly. Upcoming Candlelight Processional narrators includes Neil Patrick Harris (Wednesday-Friday), Marlee Matlin (Saturday-Monday) and first-time participant Brendan Fraser (Dec. 12-14).

• Availability remains for Disney Jollywood Nights event at Hollywood Studios on Dec. 6, 18 and 20. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom is sold out for the season except for Dec. 12.

• SeaWorld Orlando will have nightly menorah lightings Dec. 7-14. The park’s Christmas Celebration moves into its everynight schedule starting Dec. 8.

• Universal Orlando continues its holiday festivities, including parade at Universal Studios, daily. The final Mannheim Steamroller concerts of the year are Saturday and Sunday.

• Gaylord Palms’ “ICE” exhibit, based on “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” continues daily.

• “Dino in Lights” exhibit at Orlando Science Center, continues daily.

• Santa Workshop Experience at Icon Park is open daily through Dec. 24 (Reservations available).

• Weekend holiday events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday Legoland Florida and Gatorland (Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down).

• Island H2O Water Park’s Holiday Nights lights display is open Wednesday through Sunday.

• The film for Saturday’s Beach Nights at Aquatica Orlando is “The Santa Clause.”

What’s on your radar? Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com.