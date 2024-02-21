Theme park roundup: Epcot eats, SeaWorld concerts, Big Bounce America

We’re springing into a list of updates, announcements and notes from Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions, including fresh menu items for Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival and new concert listings at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival.

Epcot edibles

Walt Disney World has announced all the eating options for its Flower & Garden fest, which begins Feb. 28. The park says there are more than 60 new items, about a 50-50 split between foods and beverages, at the event’s Outdoor Kitchens.

Among the new to chew choices:

Grilled warm water lobster tail with key lime butter (at Florida Fresh kitchen), strawberry basil sorbet in waffle cone (Swirled Showcase), quattro formaggi (Primavera Kitchen), sope de chilorio (Jardin de Fiestas), plant-based buffalo chicken tender poutine (Refreshment Port) and honey-glazed cauliflower with honey-roasted carrot puree (Honey Bee-stro).

The Farmers Feast kiosk will change its menu twice during the run of the festival with an Early Bloom selection (veal tenderloin) through March 30, the springtime version from March 31 through April 27 (seared scallop with tomato risotto) and winding up with summer solstice options including peach galette with ginger-vanilla whipped cream between April 28 and May 27.

And it’s no longer possible to ignore the Impossible brand of plant-based options at the flower fest. Dishes include Impossible Jamaican beef patty (at La Isla Fresca), Impossible farmhouse meatball with lentil break, spinach and marinated vegetables (Trowel & Trellis) and biscuit and gravy with Impossible chicken-fried steak and Impossible sausage gravy (Brunchcot).

Meanwhile, early singers in the Garden Rocks concert series include Jason Scheff (March 1-2), Richard Marx (March 3-4), Berlin (March 8-9) and Rick Springfield (March 10-11).

Singing at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando has released its latest wave of performers set to hit the stage during the park’s Seven Seas Food Festival. The list has been updated with new names, although there are several “announcement coming soon” dates on the official website.

The event features concerts at the park’s Bayside Stadium, included with SeaWorld admission, on Saturdays and Sunday through May 19.

The current lineup includes Hanson (Feb. 24), Newsboys (Feb. 25), Florida Gaynor (March 2), Night Ranger (March 3), Righteous Brothers (March 9), Goo Goo Dolls (March 10), Corey Kent (March 16), Boyce Avenue (March 17), Warrant (March 24), Natalie Grant (March 30), Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (March 31), Grupo Niche (April 6), Hoobastank (April 13) and Ludacris (April 28).

Kissimmee’s bounce back

The World’s Largest Bounce House will have a three-day stay in Kissimmee as part of the Big Bounce America tour’s return to Central Florida.

That big inflatable has gotten a little bigger this year, now taking up more than 24,000 square feet, up from 16,000 square feet a year ago.

The all-ages event includes eight inflatables, including a new one dubbed OctoBlast which is described as “part bouncer, part foam party.” Expect live DJs on a pufferfish-inspired stage.

The tour lands at Osceola Heritage Park this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $23 to $46 and include three-hour bouncing stints.

For tickets and more information, go to thebigbounceamerica.com.

Leap Day deal

The latest ticket deal from Museum of Illusions Orlando is not for everyone. The odds are 1,461 to 1 against it applying to you.

The lucky winners this time are folks with Feb. 29 birthdays. Although their day only comes around every four years, this year they’ll be able to enter Icon Park’s Museum of Illusions for free on the big day if they bring a valid ID with proof of Leap Day b-day and one paying guest. General admission tickets to the International Drive attraction start at $24.99.

For tickets or more information, go to moiorlando.com.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com. Threads account: @dbevil. X account: @themeparks. Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters.