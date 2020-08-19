Theme park visitors accused of punching teen worker over masks arrested, PA cops say

A teen theme park employee was punched in the face after confronting people who weren’t wearing masks, and now two New Yorkers have been arrested, according to Pennsylvania police.

Troy McCoy, 39, from Bronx, New York, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges after assaulting the Sesame Place worker, Middletown Township Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday. Sesame Place is an amusement park outside Philadelphia, McClatchy News reported.

Shakerra Bonds, 31, and also from Bronx, was charged with simple assault, criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to police.

The 17-year-old Sesame Place worker reminded the two of the amusement park’s mandatory mask requirement and assaulted the worker, police said. The park requires face coverings for all park visitors older than 2, McClatchy News reported.

“The male & female responded to the request in an aggressive manner, closing the distance on the 17-year-old male employee causing him to back up,” police said, according to McClatchy News.

The teen needed surgery after the assault fractured his jaw and injured his teeth, according to police. He was in the hospital for seven days, police said.