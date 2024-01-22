Then & Now: 2 Coes Square, Worcester

The Cows Farm store was built to resemble a barn. "Your Farm in the City" was one of the store's slogans.

Cows Farm discount food store, stocked with milk, eggs and many other dairy products, opened at Park Avenue and Lovell Street on Dec. 6, 1976.

The barn-shaped store was built on land that once held the home of Frank and Cora Coes, with Mr. Coes part of the family whose fortunes are tied to the late-1800s inventions of Loring and Aury Coes. They prospered as wrench and knife makers in Worcester.

Before the food store was built, part of the land was used by Harr Motors.

The Cows Farm store marked the first attempt at expansion for the owners of the original Cows Farm, in Bloomfield, Connecticut. At the time, the company president told a reporter he chose Worcester because the city has "the type of people that appreciate a good price."

Some Worcester residents remember Cows Farm because it was an early adopter of plastic shopping bags, long before they were ever-present in stores and on sidewalks. The Facebook page Old School Worcester includes a photo of a preserved shopping bag, with the store's slogan "The Bargain Barn." Other advertisements touted the store as "Your Farm in the City."

The Worcester Cows Farm store, at a plaza with an address of 2 Coes Square, was a convenient spot for residents of the Webster Square area. In its later years, the store was affiliated with Gibson's Farm.

But within a decade the store was gone, its steel-framed building soon subdivided.

A Dairy Mart was an early tenant, a precursor to Cow Farm Mini Market, still going strong.

Another early tenant of the subdivided building was a public laundry shop (The Loading Zone). The Tin Tin Buffet and New House of India restaurants also spent time at the spot.

Besides the mini market, the building is now home of Anokye Krom restaurant and T&V Nails and Spa. A Berkshire Bank branch fronts the plaza.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Then & Now: 2 Coes Square, Worcester