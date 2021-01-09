THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Vampire Diaries'

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder on season one of "The Vampire Diaries." The CW

"The Vampire Diaries" premiered on The CW in 2009 and ended in 2017.

The series starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder.

Since the show ended, the cast members have gone on to star in other movies and TV shows. Some have also started families.

From 2009 to 2017, The CW's "The Vampire Diaries" was a fan-favorite show. The series led Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder to become well-known actors during a time when vampire-based shows and films were at peak popularity.

In the years since the show first premiered, "TVD" cast members have gone on to star in movies, pursue music, and start their own families.

Keep reading to find out what the stars of the hit show have been up to.

Nina Dobrev played leading lady Elena Gilbert.

Elena Gilbert later became a doctor. The CW

After meeting brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, she ended up in a love triangle with them — which played out over the course of the series.

Dobrev left the show after season six, but returned for the series finale in 2017.

Nina Dobrev in November 2019. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX

The actress went on to appear in "Let's Be Cops" and "xXx: Return of Xander Cage." She also starred in the 2017 remake of "Flatliners" with Elliot Page.

More recently, she starred on the CBS sitcom "Fam," which got canceled after one season.

Next, she'll appear in a Netflix rom-com called "Love Hard" alongside "Riverdale" star Charles Melton.

Paul Wesley starred as brooding vampire Stefan Salvatore.

His brother often called him "Saint Stefan," because he tried to put others ahead of himself. The CW

When Stefan first saw Elena at Mystic Falls High School, he was struck by her uncanny resemblance to his menacing ex, Katherine Pierce.

Wesley continues to act on TV shows, but has also stepped into directing and starring in off-Broadway productions.

Paul Wesley in March 2020. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor directed several episodes of "TVD" and one episode of Freeform's "Shadowhunters."

His theater credits include "Zurich," "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," and "Cal in Camo" (which also starred "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour).

Wesley recently starred on "Tell Me a Story," a series created by Kevin Williamson (who also developed "TVD") that put a dark twist on classic fairy tales. The CBS All Access show was canceled after two seasons.

The 38-year-old actor is also married to Ines de Ramon.

He remains good friends with his "TVD" costars, too. Wesley reunited with Dobrev in September 2020 for a puppy playdate and collaborated with Somerhalder for an alcohol line called Brother's Bond Bourbon.

Ian Somerhalder is known for his role as Damon Salvatore.

Prior to "TVD," Ian Somerhalder played Boone Carlyle on "Lost." The CW

When Damon first arrived at Mystic Falls, he caused trouble for others and typically did whatever he wanted without any regard for consequences.

Over the course of the show, Damon formed friendships with Bonnie and Alaric.

Somerhalder starred on a vampire-centric Netflix show called "V Wars."

Ian Somerhalder in November 2019. Jun Sato/WireImage

He played Dr. Luther Swann on the show, which was based on comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. It was canceled after one season.

In addition, Somerhalder quietly married "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed in 2015 and they have one child together. They welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in 2017.

Kat Graham charmed fans as Bonnie Bennett, the town's resident witch.

Because of her special abilities, Bonnie often found herself being asked to do favors for others. The CW

Bonnie was best friends with Elena and Caroline. She often acted as a mediator between humans and supernatural beings (particularly those living on the Other Side).

In addition to acting, Graham is also a singer.

Kat Graham in January 2020. Christophe Ena/AP

She dropped her debut album, "Roxbury Drive," in 2015. Two years later, she released "Love Music Funk Magic," which featured feel-good, upbeat tracks.

Graham showcased her style by collaborating with the brand Foster Grant for her own collection of sunglasses.

In 2018, the actress starred in the Christmas movie "The Holiday Calendar." The 31-year-old also voiced the character April O'Neil on the animated Nickelodeon show "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Candice King (then Candice Accola) starred as perfectionist Caroline Forbes.

When Caroline first saw Stefan at school, she was immediately interested in him. The CW

Caroline went from a high school cheerleader to a vampire. She later married Stefan and became a surrogate mother to Alaric's twin daughters, Lizzie and Josie.

She married The Fray member Joe King in 2014 and they have two children.

Candice King in June 2018. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice went on to reprise her role as Caroline on "The Originals," the "TVD" spin-off that focused on Klaus Mikaelson and his family.

The actress welcomed her first child named Florence May King in January 2016. In December 2020, she and her husband welcomed a daughter named Josephine June King.

Matt Donovan - one of the few characters who managed to remain a human on "TVD" - was played by Zach Roerig.

Matt dated Elena, but she broke up with him following the death of her parents. The CW

He started out as a high school jock, but later became a sheriff in Mystic Falls.

Roerig reprised his role as Matt Donovan on "Legacies," the "Originals" spin-off.

Zach Roerig on "Legacies." The CW

The 35-year-old played Pulse on the Fox show "The Gifted" and guest-starred on CBS' "God Friended Me."

Aside from appearing on "Legacies," he also stars on a new USA Network show called "Dare Me," which is based on a book by Megan Abbott.

Michael Trevino starred as werewolf (and eventual hybrid) Tyler Lockwood.

Michael Trevino originally auditioned for both Stefan and Damon. The CW

Like Dobrev, Trevino also left the show at the end of season six — but later returned.

Fan of Trevino can catch him on the "Roswell" reboot, which got renewed for a third season on The CW.

Michael Trevino in January 2019. David Edwards/MediaPunch /IPX

The cast of "Roswell, New Mexico'" includes "Pretty Little Liars" star Tyler Blackburn and "The Originals" actor Nathan Parsons. Trevino stars as Kyle Valenti.

Steven R. McQueen played Elena's younger brother, Jeremy Gilbert.

When the show first started, Jeremy turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with his parents' death. The CW

At one point, he left town to become a vampire hunter.

McQueen portrayed Jeremy again when he guest-starred on "Legacies" in 2018.

Steven R. McQueen in July 2019. Michael Tran/Getty Images

He appeared on season one, episode three of the show. Aside from roles on "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire," McQueen hasn't done much acting.

The 32-year-old uses his Instagram to raise awareness about climate change and ways to cut down on plastic usage. He's still good friends with his "TVD" family, too.

Alaric Saltzman, played by Matthew Davis, was introduced on season one as a history teacher at Mystic Fall High School.

Alaric was actually married to Elena's birth mother, Isobel. The CW

Alaric was a vampire hunter in his spare time, but became an important member of Elena's inner circle.

The CW's "Legacies" marks the third show in which Davis stars as Alaric Saltzman.

Pre-"TVD," Matthew Davis played Warner in "Legally Blonde." Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"Legacies" focuses on Klaus and Hayley's teenage daughter Hope, who attends The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted — where Alaric is the headmaster.

The show got renewed for season three in 2020.

Vicki Donovan - Matt's sister - was portrayed by Kayla Ewell.

One of Kayla Ewell's earliest roles was on "Freaks and Geeks." The CW

She became a vampire during season one, but didn't last too long.

Ewell is good friends with Candice King, and the two have their own podcast together.

Kayla Ewell in October 2018/ David Livingston/Getty Images

Their podcast is called "Directionally Challenged" and it's about "realigning your internal compass."

Ewell has been married to actor Tanner Novlan since 2015. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Poppy Marie Novlan, in July 2019.

Sara Canning played Jenna Sommers - also known as Aunt Jenna.

She moved in with Elena and Jeremy to be their guardian following the death of Grayson and Miranda Gilbert. The CW

At the start of the show, she was clueless about the existence of vampires — but eventually found out.

Canning appeared as Katherine Drew on The CW's new show "Nancy Drew."

Sara Canning in July 2017. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fans might have seen Canning as Jacquelyn on Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events." The actress also appeared on the series "Van Helsing" in 2018.

Michael Malarkey's Enzo didn't join the show until season five - but he became an important character.

Enzo and Damon met in the 1950s after being imprisoned. The CW

Enzo later dated Bonnie, but fans were distraught when he was killed by Stefan on season eight.

Malarkey is a musician and actor.

Michael Malarkey in March 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After "TVD," Malarkey starred on Crackle's drama series "The Oath." He recently starred on History's "Project Blue Book," which explored UFO-related incidents. It was canceled after two seasons.

In 2018, Malarkey released an EP titled "Captain Solitaire." He has also dropped two albums titled "Mongrels" (2017) and "Graveracer" (2020).

Marguerite MacIntyre starred as Caroline's mother, Liz Forbes.

She was a sheriff and had an unlikely friendship with Damon. The CW

She cared deeply about Caroline, even though her daughter might have found her overbearing at times.

MacIntyre appeared on one episode of Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere."

Marguerite MacIntyre on "Little Fires Everywhere." Hulu

Aside from that, the actress hasn't participated in films or TV series since "TVD" ended, except for a short film.

She also has a Twitter account and uses the platform to share photos of her friends and family.

Joseph Morgan played fan-favorite character Klaus Mikaelson.

Joseph Morgan on season two of "The Vampire Diaries." The CW

He caused plenty of destruction after joining the show during season two.

Morgan stars on a TV adaptation of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World."

Joseph Morgan on "Brave New World." Peacock

Season one of the show was released on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, in July 2020. Morgan portrays and Epsilon named CJack60 on the series.

After his run as Klaus on "TVD," Morgan reprised the role for a spin-off series called "The Originals," which centered on the Mikaelson family. The show lasted for five seasons between 2013 and 2018, and led to a spin-off titled "Legacies."

The British actor has been married to Persia White, who starred as Abby Bennett Wilson (Bonnie's mom) on "TVD," since 2014.

