THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' 9 years later

Olivia Singh
wizards of waverly
"Wizards of Waverly Place" lasted for four seasons. Disney Channel

  • "Wizards of Waverly Place" premiered on Disney Channel in October 2007 and ended in January 2012.

  • The show starred Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Jake T. Austin as siblings with magical powers. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

On October 12, 2007, "Wizards of Waverly Place" premiered on Disney Channel. The show centered on the Russo family living in New York's Greenwich Village. On the sitcom, siblings Alex (played by Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) inherited magical powers from their father (David DeLuise). 

The kids trained to become the superior wizard throughout the sitcom's four seasons, while learning lessons from their parents (who owned the Waverly Sub Station). The show came to an end in January 2012.

Here's what the cast has been up to since the Disney Channel series ended nine years ago. 

Selena Gomez starred as middle child Alex Russo.

selena gomez wizards of waverly place
In the 2013 TV movie "The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex," she cast a spell that resulted in two versions of herself - a good one and an evil counterpart. Disney Channel

She was sassy and often responded to people with sarcastic remarks. Alex's careless use of magic landed her in messy situations, but yet, she ended up earning the title of the Family Wizard.  

Gomez's role propelled her to fame, and she's now a singer, actress, and collaborator with fashion brands.

FILE - In this Jan 11, 2020 file photo, Selena Gomez attends the premiere of &#34;Dolittle&#34; in Los Angeles. Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The actress and singer also will be an executive producer on the untitled project. Gomez, who&#39;s been spending more time cooking during the coronavirus pandemic, says she always been vocal about her love of food. HBO Max said Tuesday that she will be joined remotely by a different chef in each recipe to cook and chat about kitchen tips. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Selena Gomez in January 2020. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Since "WOWP," Gomez has become one of the most popular people on social media and had highly-publicized relationships with Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd

Gomez has also been honored for her musical achievements and humanitarian work. She voiced the animated character Mavis in the "Hotel Transylvania" films and previously released two albums that peaked at No. 1. 

The "Bad Liar" singer has released her own perfume, collaborated with companies like Puma and Coach, and is a UNICEF ambassador. 

Her fashion and hairstyles have evolved over the years, and she has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. In September 2017, Gomez revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant, which she needed as a result of her lupus.  

In 2018, the actress said that she would be taking a break from social media. In October, People reported that Gomez was seeking treatment after an "emotional breakdown." 

The 28-year-old star has since returned to the spotlight with a role in a zombie comedy movie called "The Dead Don't Die," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

In January 2020, she released her new studio album, titled "Rare."

A few months later, she released a makeup line called Rare Beauty.

The oldest Russo child, Justin, was played by David Henrie.

wizards david henrie
Justin Russo was a teacher's pet. Disney Channel

He was quite book smart and eventually became the headmaster of Wiz Tech.

Henrie continues to act, but he's also writing and directing films.

david henrie
You might recognize David Henrie as Ted Mosby's future son on "How I Met Your Mother." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by

The 31-year-old actor made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age film titled "This Is the Year," which starred his brother Lorenzo Henrie and his "WOWP" costar Gregg Sulkin. The movie was also executive produced by Gomez.  

In April 2017, Henrie reunited with his Disney Channel family when he married former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Pia Henrie, in March 2019. Their second child, a son named James Thomas Augustine Henrie, was born on Christmas Day in 2020.

On September 2018, Henrie was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun at Los Angeles International Airport. He later shared an apology online and the LA City Attorney's Office has reportedly filed charges against Henrie for carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

 

 

 

 

Jake T. Austin portrayed Max Russo.

jake t austin wizards of waverly place
He wasn't the smartest sibling. Disney Channel

Max loved eating sandwiches, so it wasn't surprising that his father passed down the family's Sub Station business to him at the end of the series. 

Austin went on to star on Freeform's "The Fosters" and voice characters in animated movies.

jake t. austin
Jake T. Austin's Instagram is filled with photos from his travels around the globe. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for "Flipping the Script"

He left the show after season two and was replaced by Noah Centineo. In a series of tweets in January 2017, the 26-year-old actor said that he parted ways with the drama series because he "just wanted to do roles with more substantive content."

He also voiced the character Alex in 2017's "The Emoji Movie" and Fernando in 2014's "Rio 2."

In February 2019, he told Flaunt magazine that he's filming a drama with material that's "a little bit heavier, a little bit darker, it's about addiction, it's about the choices that we all make and what happens when we make the wrong ones."

Jennifer Stone played Alex's quirky best friend Harper Finkle.

jennifer stone harper finkle wizards of waverly place
Harper had a big crush on Justin for a long time. Disney Channel

Harper and Alex met in kindergarten and created the "crazy funky hat" song. 

After the show ended, Stone stepped away from acting to study psychology and nursing.

jennifer stone wizards of waverly place
Jennifer Stone has been open about dealing with type 1 diabetes. Jennifer Stone/Instagam

"I'd been acting since I was six, so I took a break to go to school to just make sure that this is what I wanted to do and to just explore other options," the 27-year-old told International Business Times

Now, Stone is back to acting and starred in a 2019 holiday movie called "Santa Girl."

In April 2020, the actress said that she became a registered nurse and was preparing to join healthcare workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. 

She also had a "WOWP" reunion with Henrie and Sulkin in summer 2020.  

Theresa Russo was played by Maria Canals-Barrera.

theresa russo wizards of waverly place
Alex often went to her mother for advice. Disney Channel

She wasn't fond of her children using magic around the house. 

Canals-Barrera has guest-starred on shows like "Fuller House," "The Last Man Standing," and "The Big Bang Theory."

maria canals barrera 2019
Maria Canals-Barrera in October 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage

She also starred as Daniela on the short-lived show "Cristela." When the 54-year old star isn't acting, she's attending concerts with her daughters or showing support for her "WOWP" co-stars on social media

David DeLuise starred as patriarch Jerry Russo.

david deluise wizards of waverly place jerry russo
The kids learned about the correct uses of magic through Jerry. Disney Channel

He was once a wizard, but gave up his powers so he could marry Theresa (a mortal).

 

 

DeLuise has directed Nickelodeon shows and continues appearing on series and movies.

david deluise from wizards of waverly place
David DeLuise also directed a few episodes of "WOWP." David DeLuise/Instagram

DeLuise guest-starred on "Grey's Anatomy, "Hawaii Five-0," and "Baby Daddy." More recently, he starred in the drama film "Unbroken: Path to Redemption," plus appearances on "Shameless" and "NCIS."

The 49-year-old actor also never passes up an opportunity to post a Disney Channel throwback

Gregg Sulkin played Mason Greyback, Alex's werewolf boyfriend.

gregg sulkin selena gomez wizards of waverly place
Mason Greyback was afraid of clowns. Disney Channel

He was mentioned on season two, but physically appeared and met Alex on season three. They had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Gregg Sulkin starred as Chase Stein on Marvel's Hulu series "Runaways."

gregg sulkin august 2019
Gregg Sulkin in August 2019. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The third and final season of "Runaways" hit Hulu in December 2019.

He also had a recurring role as Ezra Fitzgerald's brother, Wesley Fitzgerald, on "Pretty Little Liars" and starred on MTV's "Faking It."

In addition, Sulkin revealed that he's writing an autobiography. 

 

 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Taiwan; China says playing with fire

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire. Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up support for Taiwan from the outgoing Trump administration, including trips to Taipei by top U.S. officials, further straining Sino-U.S. ties. Chinese fighter jets approached the island in August and September during the last two visits - by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach, respectively.

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Indonesian police kill 2 suspected militants in raid

    Members of Indonesia's anti-terrorism police squad on Wednesday shot and killed two suspected militants who they believe were connected to a deadly suicide attack at a Roman Catholic cathedral in the southern Philippines, and arrested 18 others, officials said. The two men, Muhammad Rizaldy, 46, and his son-in-law, Sanjai Ajis, 23, were fatally shot by police after they resisted arrest by wielding a machete and an air-rifle during a raid at a house in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, said National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Wall Street Journal editorial board tells Trump his 'best path' is to resign Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

    President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so."It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Wall Street Journal editorial board tells Trump his 'best path' is to resign Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

  • Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

    Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on a new charge under the national security law on Thursday while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed that he had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and was taken away to give a statement on the new charge, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post also stated that Wong's lawyer was unable to meet with him, and that Wong had been transferred back to prison after giving the statement, which was not disclosed.

  • Some Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem Palestinians wary of vaccine

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) -As Israel leads the world in the rate of coronavirus vaccination, some of its Arab citizens and Palestinians in annexed East Jerusalem are regarding the shot with suspicion. In what officials see as a result of misinformation about possible side effects or supposed malicious properties, turnout for vaccines has been low among Arabs, who make up 21% of Israel's population, and Jerusalem Palestinians. Israel launched its vaccination drive on Dec. 19 with supplies from Pfizer Inc's. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 17.5% of the population - and 70% of citizens aged 60 or older - had received their first shots.

  • US Capitol Police officer died after sustaining injuries while responding to the mob that stormed the US Capitol

    Five fatalities have been confirmed so far in connection with violent pro-Trump protesters storming the Capitol building on Wednesday.

  • Trump's cabinet 'consider forcibly removing him from office' as Republican loyalty disintegrates

    Donald Trump’s own cabinet members are reportedly considering whether to forcibly remove him from office via the 25th amendment after his actions before the storming of Congress triggered widespread condemnation. CBS News reported that discussions about invoking the manoeuvre, once derided as a liberal dream by Trump supporters, were under way at the top of the US government after a mob smashed their way into the US Capitol. The extraordinary move, which would see Mr Trump removed from post and replaced by his vice president Mike Pence, would need support of a majority of the cabinet and Mr Pence himself. It remains unclear whether the reported discussions will lead to action, given Mr Trump has just two weeks remaining in post and such a decision could trigger a backlash from his supporters. But it is a reflection of how infuriated and concerned previously ultra-loyal members of Mr Trump’s own administration have become by his fanning of the flames of anger over the election result.

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors