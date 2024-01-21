Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Cows Farm wasn't exactly a farm. And there were no cows in sight.

But to be fair, the name wasn't far removed from reality. There was plenty of milk and dairy — the store's specialty.

Nearly a half-century ago, the owners of a Cows Farm store in Connecticut, seeking to replicate their success elsewhere, settled on a spot in Worcester that once held a large home. A relative of noted industrialists lived there.

In 1976, a 7,200-square-foot building, resembling a long barn, took shape on the empty lot.

The second Cows Farm store opened on Dec. 6, 1976, pitched as a discount food store specializing in dairy products. Before long, shoppers were carrying their goods home in plastic bags marked "The Bargain Barn."

