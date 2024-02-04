Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

The fire hydrant. A look of a street can change over the years, with buildings switching occupants or being torn down, with trees disappearing from the landscape, but the one consistency is often the location of a fire hydrant.

Redevelopment of a building or the upgrading of a roadway rarely includes the reworking of infrastructure location. While all else changes, firefighters are free of guesswork.

The photo archives of the Telegram & Gazette are packed with images of old businesses and streets, many with fire hydrants in the photo. In the large majority of instances, decades and decades later, the fire hydrant hasn't moved.

That's the case with this week's Then photo, of Vernon Drug, part of a small Worcester-based chain that went out of business more than three decades ago.

Like the hydrant, the building still stands. These days, it's occupied by another small chain, but one that doesn't offer prescriptions or film developing.

