Marcel Chene, born in France, moved to America after World War I, determined to chase the opportunities he had heard so much about.

After serving in the French Army, he said goodbye to his 11 brothers and sisters.

He eventually settled in Central Massachusetts, taking a job as a butcher as the Bancroft Hotel in downtown Worcester. After the Depression, he hustled to make money, at one point buying fish in Boston and selling to the hotel and on the streets of the city.

In 1933, his dream came true. He opened a small market, specializing in seafood. Land & Sea Foods was a go-to place for fish and chips for more than a half-century.

Chene's store relocated three times over the years, once filling the spot shown in the week's Then photo, from 1967. The block was razed long ago.

Chene, who died in 1996 at 94, owned a handful of other businesses in the region, including one that sold peat moss.

See Monday's Telegram & Gazette, and telegram.com, for the answer.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Then & Now: Do you know where this is?