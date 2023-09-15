Then-teen indicted in brutal 2020 Augusta murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man indicted for a 2020 murder in Augusta this week pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Robert Keith Prince, who was 18 years old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in confinement, according to the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

Prince and Roger Rashan Fielding, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, were accused of murder in the death of 25-year-old Kafele Bush on Sept. 4, 2020.

Bush was allegedly beaten and hit in the head with the headlight casing from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Azalea apartments on Fayetteville Drive, according to previous reporting.

Fielding, now 19 years old, is incarcerated at the detention center for possession of a pistol or revolver under the age of 18 (misdemeanor) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), according to previous reporting.

Fielding was recently charged after a large fight in April at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Deputies noted Fielding initially fled out of camera view while pulling a shank from his jumpsuit. Deputies said Fielding stabbed another inmate, Dezmin Freeman, multiple times.

