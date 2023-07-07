'Then we'll go bankrupt': Milwaukee residents bristle at 2% sales tax path to stave off financial crisis

Ald. Milele A. Coggs seen during the town hall meeting discussing the sales tax proposal Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee.

Scores of Milwaukee residents turned out Thursday evening to voice their opposition to a proposed 2% city sales tax just days before Common Council members are set to take a critical vote on the new revenue source.

"They're telling us if we don't pass the 2% sales tax then we're going to go bankrupt. Well, then we'll go bankrupt," Beverly Hamilton-Williams said to applause at a town hall at Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N. King Dr.

The dominant emotion at the meeting was outrage. Residents castigated the city's negotiating in Madison over the new law that allowed the sales tax but also includes what they see as unfair limits on Milwaukee's autonomy. And they slammed the prospect of more taxes, especially for those on a fixed income. Speakers encouraging a rejection of the sales tax were greeted with applause, while those encouraging council members to vote for the sales tax and avoid cuts were loudly booed.

The frustration residents at the senior center expressed over the sales tax — and the bevy of changes to Milwaukee policies included in the new law that allows the city to enact it — stood in stark contrast to a smaller, more conversational town hall held at the same time by council members from the city's south side.

Omar Flores among other residents ask questions and make comments during the town hall meeting discussing the sales tax proposal Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee.

While about 90 people attended the meeting held by six council members representing the city's north side, about a dozen went to the south side event at the Forest Home Cemetery Chapel, 2405 W. Forest Home Ave.

At the chapel, some of the dozen or so residents raised questions about the city’s management of its finances and why the annual pension contribution has spiked. But they were also amenable to a sales tax, with some providing ideas for how to lessen the impact on low-income residents and others saying afterward that it's needed so the city can maintain the services it provides.

How residents' testimony will ultimately impact council members' votes on Tuesday remains to be seen.

Ten of the 15 council members must vote in favor of the tax in order for it to pass. The state estimates the tax could bring in approximately $193.6 million in additional revenue, which would have to be used for its pension and, over 10 years, increasing the number of police and firefighters the city employs to meet state-imposed minimums.

The funding is part of a sweeping local government funding bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Even as the new law provides the opportunity for much-needed funding in Milwaukee, it also increases the city's costs and forces changes to police and fire oversight, funding for the city's streetcar and local diversity initiatives, and more.

Ald. Milele A. Coggs, Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II, Ald. Khalif J. Rainey and Ald. Andrea M. Pratt among residents participate during the town hall meeting discussing the sales tax proposal Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee.

In late June, the council's Steering and Rules Committee recommended approval of the tax, with six in favor and two abstaining after lengthy public testimony in which speakers expressed frustration about the policy changes but nonetheless urged council members to support the new revenue stream in order to avoid deep service cuts.

Will city residents get better services with a sales tax? Not so fast.

That a sales tax will not necessarily go to enhancing services across city departments has been the source of consternation for some council members.

Before the Steering and Rules Committee vote on June 26, Ald. Mark Borkowski raised concerns about blowback from constituents if council members were to vote to implement a sales tax that doesn't enhance city services.

"Current services suck," he said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration expects that the sales tax would allow the city to maintain current services besides police and fire staffing, which the law requires the city to not just maintain but to increase over the next 10 years.

Budget Director Nik Kovac told the committee if the new revenue structure works out well, "we'll even have money to increase everything."

"It's possible that scenario will work out, but we certainly have a path to at a minimum maintaining all services and slightly increasing police and fire," Kovac said. "Without the sales tax, it's going to get unimaginably worse."

He also said the sales tax and the shared revenue in the new law are expected to grow with time, unlike the previously stagnant revenue sources that are a major factor in the city's budget problems because they have not kept up with the cost of services over the decades.

Even with the potential for significantly increased revenue next year, however, Kovac anticipated the city would have to use much of its remaining federal pandemic aid to plug a gap in 2024 between the amount of revenue the city expects and its costs to maintain services at their current levels.

