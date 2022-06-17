And then there were 5: Candidate Mathew Nemeth departs crowded Jacksonville sheriff's race

Nemeth

The race for sheriff in Jacksonville, already wrenched months ahead to an Aug. 23 special election by the resignation of Mike Williams, has changed again.

Republican Mathew Nemeth, one of six who filed for the top cop slot, has withdrawn from the race.

In his announcement Friday, the 34-year law enforcement veteran also endorsed Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters for the job.

Nemeth said Waters has "decades of leadership in law enforcement" and the "right experience and integrity to lead the Sheriff's Office."

Nemeth's departure leaves a lone Republican — Waters — in the race. The Democrats are retired Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, former Duval County School Police Assistant Chief Wayne Clark, past detective Tony Cummings and retired officer, Sheriff's Office spokesman and WJXT TV-4 crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson.

Then-Sheriff Mike Williams, center, announces his support in October for Chief T.K. Waters, right, as the city's next sheriff. U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, left, joined them.

Mike Williams' residency forced early retirement

The candidates were originally slated to campaign for almost nine more months, then face off in a Feb. 21 first election, with the top vote-getters running in the April 17 general election.

But when Williams moved to Nassau County 14 months ago, a fact uncovered only a few weeks ago, he was found to be in noncompliance with the City Charter and resigned on June 2.

A few days later, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Undersheriff Pat Ivey as sheriff. The governor also announced his endorsement for Waters in the sheriff's campaign during a Jacksonville news conference.

Then-Undersheriff Pat Ivey, left, answers questions about Sheriff Mike Williams' status at a June 1 hurricane season news conference.

Williams' retirement before the end of his second term as sheriff meant the City Council scheduled the Aug. 23 special election, with a runoff on Nov. 8 if needed.

The race as it stands

Nemeth was the third candidate to announce in mid-August with a resume including positions as executive director of Jacksonville's Police Athletic League and special events chief before retiring late last year.

Waters, 51, announced his run in late August. The only one still active in the department, he has 30 years in law enforcement starting as a corrections officer in 1991. He received early endorsements from Williams and Rutherford, a past sheriff and current congressman.

Burton, 46, assistant chief of the city's Police Zone 2 in Arlington until her retirement in February, was the first candidate to announce in April. She is the first Black woman to run for sheriff.

Clark, 59, announced his run in early August. He is a 30-year Sheriff's Office veteran who also directed the Jacksonville Airport Authority's Aviation security department and recently left the Duval County School Police Department as acting director.

Cummings began with the Sheriff's Office in 1995, working in the patrol and detective divisions as well as an adjunct professor with Keiser University's Crime Scene Technology program. He unsuccessfully ran for sheriff in 2015 and 2019.

Jefferson, 64, was the last to announce his run in February. A 24-year Sheriff's Office veteran and former public information officer, this is his third run for the office. He left News4Jax as its public safety expert after 11 years to focus on the election.

