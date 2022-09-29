Theo, 9, wins BBC award for battle against litter on Hemsby beach

Theo, of Hemsby in Norfolk, has won a national BBC title for his environmental efforts

A nine-year-old boy has won a BBC environmental award after his mission to clear a beach of litter inspired a local business owner.

Theo, from Hemsby near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, picked up the national climate change champion title in the BBC Bitesize Regenerator competition.

Actor and WWF ambassador Cel Spellman, one of the judges, said Theo "really stood out" among the candidates.

"Anybody can do this - if I can do it, you can do it," said Theo.

The young environmentalist topped the competition in the 5-9 age category and clinched his place in the Regenerators' Hall of Fame after deciding in April to comb his local beach twice a week for rubbish.

He was collecting between one and two bags of rubbish each time, and word of his efforts spread when his mother Hannah set up a dedicated Facebook page.

Theo's mum Hannah, who is a seal warden, said the pair had seen the devastation that stray rubbish had caused to wildlife

"I don't like it when there's lots of rubbish on the beach - I've learnt how the rubbish we throw away hurts the animals," said Theo.

"It feels really good helping animals."

Craig Bradley, from Monty's Fish and Chips, has been inspired by Theo's efforts to keep Hemsby beach clean

Monty's Fish and Chip shop, based in the seaside village, decided to follow Theo's lead.

Owner Craig Bradley said: "We were so impressed with Theo's enthusiasm for keeping his environment clean, we thought what an inspiring young man he was.

"When we first met Theo he inspired us to look very carefully at what packaging we were using was going to be biodegradable or compostable - I think the lesson there is that we can all do more."

Theo has encouraged his school friends to help look after the environment

Theo's mother Hannah, who volunteers as a seal warden, said he first became interested in the environment when he visited an aquatic centre that had a display of jellyfish surrounded by plastic bags.

"We've seen the devastation first-hand that these seals get entangled in, so we know by removing these items from the beach, we are preventing harm," said Hannah.

She said it had helped her son, who has severe dyslexia, and "given him a real confidence boost that he can achieve something".

