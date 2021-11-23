Theodore Decker: For a better definition of 'injustice,' look at these local court cases

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020, with another armed civilian.

Whooeee, does the name Rittenhouse ever stir the pot.

I found that out after Sunday's column.

In that space, I argued that the Kyle Rittenhouse jurors seem to have followed the law, whether you liked where the law led them or not.

I also argued that while the acquittal may have been legally sound, turning the young man — and the chain of terrible decisions that helped to land him in a courtroom — into a tale of American heroism was farcical.

I stated — and will do so again since quite a few readers apparently flew right past it — that: "I am in no way declaring him guilty. I felt all along that the law might well be on Rittenhouse's side, because it provides ample room for people to act in self-defense, even if a bunch of stupid decisions get them to the point where self-defense is justified."

Kyle Rittenhouse case: Columbus NAACP leader fears for safety of Black community following Rittenhouse verdicts

What bugged me the most about some of the criticism lobbed my way wasn't really about Rittenhouse at all. And I'm not referring to the jokes about me being fat, although I did get a few of those, as I tend to do whenever a column rubs some readers the wrong way.

I'm talking instead about the critics who want to rail about the horrible injustice of the case.

Not the resolution, mind you. The truly grievous injustice, this particular contingent argues, is that a case was brought against Rittenhouse in the first place.

These folks don't think that Rittenhouse, despite killing two strangers — one unarmed and another wielding a skateboard — during a running confrontation on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, should have faced trial at all. They feel that scrutiny of these and other facts by a jury of his peers was an unwarranted intrusion by a criminal justice system run amok.

C'mon now. That's your definition of injustice?

Columbus Dispatch metro columnist Theodore Decker

I don't doubt that the past year has been fraught with stress for young Rittenhouse and his family. But unlike so many defendants in similar positions, he posted bond and did not have to sit in jail while awaiting trial. He had enough free time, at least, to visit a bar for a photo opp with some Proud Boys.

Story continues

He posted bond and hired a crack defense team thanks in large part to a pile of donations from Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, Inc., actor Ricky Schroder and his devoted fan base. That defense team was well worth its expense, as last week's acquittal underscored.

'Untouchable super citizens': Will the Rittenhouse verdict fuel vigilantism - or a needed step toward more freedom?

That's enough about Kyle Rittenhouse. Let's cover instead a few other cases that come a hell of a lot closer to defining "injustice" than the circumstances over which Rittenhouse was put on trial and ultimately prevailed.

Let's talk about Jermaine G. Johnson.

Odds are you've never heard of him, although Dispatch courts reporter John Futty detailed his case, and others like it, just three months ago.

Johnson spent more than three years in the Franklin County jail awaiting trial in connection with a 2018 killing. No groundswell of donors bubbled up to raise the $1.5 million bond that kept him behind bars all that time.

In July, jurors finally heard the evidence in Johnson's case. They deliberated two hours before acquitting him of aggravated murder.

Johnson gets nothing for the 1,145 days lost to pretrial detention because, unlike those who are wrongfully convicted, there is no compensation available for those who are acquitted.

"He has no recourse," Johnson's defense attorney, Mark Collins, told Futty. "It's terribly frustrating."

His case wasn't a fluke, either.

Johnson was the third defendant in four months to be acquitted at trial on murder charges after spending more than two years in the Franklin County jail.

At the time that Futty's story was published, at least 41 other defendants were being held at the jail who had been in pretrial detention for more than two years. Nine of those had been in jail for more than three. Fewer than half were charged with murder or aggravated murder. To be fair, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a factor in closing the courts and delaying court cases, especially in cases where defendants request a jury trial.

But in September, Futty reported another unsettling court story, this time out of Fairfield County.

There, a judge had ordered the release of Ralph Blaine Smith, granting him a new trial after serving 21 years in prison for a crime that might not have occurred at all.

Theodore Decker: Man released after 21 years in prison looks back on slog toward freedom

Smith eventually secured help in his court fight from Columbus private investigator Martin Yant and defense attorney Joe Landusky, but Landusky told Futty that for a long time, Smith had done much of the legal work himself, with the assistance of a cousin.

Smith had served about a third of his sentence when Fairfield County Common Pleas Judge Richard E. Berens in June granted him a new trial. The judge ruled that prosecutors at the time had withheld key evidence, some of which called into question whether any crime had taken place.

Current Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt, who did not handle the case initially, dropped all charges against Smith rather than try him again.

"Truly, an injustice was done to this man," Landusky said.

Now there's a guy who knows the correct definition of injustice.

tdecker@dispatch.com

@Theodore_Decker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Rittenhouse didn't face injustice, but Columbus area defendants did