Theodore Decker: Are we no longer shocked by the murder of innocent children?

Brittany (last name withheld by request) speaks during a news conference on March 10, where Columbus police released new video evidence in the December 2021 shooting deaths of Brittany's boyfriend, 22-year-old Charles Wade and her children, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and 6-year-old Londynn Wall-Neal in a Kodiak Drive apartment building parking lot on the Southeast Side.

The killers crouch in the dark lot, then rush the car and light it up with gunfire. In 11 seconds they unload two magazines and end three lives.

Did they know it was three lives? Maybe they didn't know the little kids were inside.

That was my initial reaction, watching the just-released video of the unsolved Dec. 7 killings on the city's Southeast Side that claimed the lives of a young man and his girlfriend's two children, ages 6 and 9.

From left, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall-Neal, his 6-year-old, sister, Londynn Wall-Neal, and their mother's boyfriend, 22-year-old Charles Wade, were fatally shot Dec. 7 inside a car in the parking lot of the Winchester Lakes Apartments complex on Columbus' Southeast Side. No arrests have been made.

I wasn't looking to make excuses for the gunmen. Far from it.

I wanted it to be true for the sake of humanity. Even after a career spent covering crime and all manners of tragedy, I didn't want to believe that whatever the beef, whatever the reason for their rage, two shooters would riddle a car with bullets knowing full well that inside sat two kids whose years on this earth hadn't reached double digits.

From what police revealed last week, though, that looks to be precisely the case.

“This is absolutely one of the most cowardly homicides I think I’ve dealt with,” Columbus police homicide detective Terry Kelley said on Thursday, when police released what appears to be surveillance video from the apartment complex.

Detective Terry Kelley pauses while speaking during a news conference where Columbus police released new video evidence in the December 2021 shooting deaths of 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and 6-year-old Londynn Wall-Neal in a Kodiak Drive apartment building parking lot on the Southeast Side.

"They waited until they had the advantage, they waited until all three people were inside the car and then they snuck up and emptied two full magazines into that car," Kelley said.

The video shows the pair creeping up on the parked car that Charles Wade and his girlfriend's children, Londynn and Demetrius Wall-Neal, had just entered. They were leaving to meet the children's mother for dinner at a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings.

Reading between the lines of Kelley's remarks on Thursday, it sounds as though Columbus police might have a good idea who was involved but don't yet have enough to bring charges. He gave the distinct impression that he had a short list of names in mind when he said, "If I've spoken to you and you've lied to me about something, you have another shot at it."

The detective was joined at the news conference by the mother and grandmother of Londynn and Demetrius.

"Perhaps you choose to live by the 'no snitching' code or you’re scared to come forward," their grandmother said. "I want you to know that 'no snitching' doesn't apply to a 6- and 9-year-old. They aren't part of the streets."

But is that still true?

Three months have passed already with no arrests. There was not a swift answer to the slaughter of Londynn and Demetrius.

Thirty years ago in Chicago, a crime occurred that unsettled the nation.

Dantrell Davis was 7 years old, holding his mother's hand as they walked the 100 feet from their apartment building in the Cabrini-Green housing projects to his elementary school.

He didn't make it.

Dantrell was shot to death by a sniper perched in a nearby high-rise who later claimed to be aiming for gang rivals.

The shooting sparked outrage throughout Chicago and beyond. Witnesses stepped up. Within a day, the suspect was arrested.

"The shooting death of Dantrell Davis just didn’t seem like all the others," the Chicago Reader reported in a retrospective piece that ran in 2012, 20 years after the killing. "Even if gang violence had become way too common — Chicago was on its way to 943 murders in 1992, up 201 from just three years earlier — something was beyond messed up when a seven-year-old was shot down by a sniper on his way to school."

Even the gangs back then acknowledged a line had been crossed. Twelve of them brokered a truce, and media outlets from as far away as New York and Los Angeles came to cover the push for peace.

“Every black man worth a salt was embarrassed at the lack of control in our community," Maurice Perkins, a street activist who helped forge the cease-fire, recalled in the Chicago Reader story. "We were saying, 'Is this what it’s come to?'"

Thirty years on, we know Chicago is far from a utopia. The peace didn't last. Answers don't come easy.

But that question lingers both in the Windy City and right here in Columbus, as the days pass, the killings continue, and the deaths of children like Londynn and Demetrius go unanswered.

Is this what it's come to?

