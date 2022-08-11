Theodore Decker: Youthful violent offenders failed by the adults in their lives

After the murder of two teenage girls almost 30 years ago, Robert Daniel II wears a promise ring for his mom to be a good person in the hopes that the parole board will reconsider his sentence with the signing of Ohio Senate Bill 256 by Gov. Mike Dewine last year.

If you didn't know what happened here nearly 28 years ago, this Fairfield County crossroads on a bright summer day would nearly shimmer with life.

White clouds scud across a blue sky. The heat radiating from the asphalt at the intersection of Lancaster-Kirkersville and Stemen roads is made tolerable by a breeze that rustles the soybeans, the corn and the solitary bur oak that stands sentry on the intersection's northeast corner. The eye is met by varying shades of green in all directions.

The girls' bodies were secreted in a barn here for a week in the fall of 1994 before their killers hit upon the idea to burn the building down to destroy evidence of their crimes and elude capture.

That plan, as dumb as it was evil, of course did not work. All four people responsible were caught and sent to prison for the murders of high school students Abby Worrell and Jamie Kelley, both 16.

Of the four, two were juveniles at time. Their cases were among those explored in a deep-dive story in Tuesday's Dispatch by reporter Laura A. Bischoff. It raised all the questions a good story should on a topic with no easy answers.

Do we believe in second chances? Can we forgive even the most horrific of childhood transgressions? And how do we separate the contrite from the conniving?

In the murders of Worrell and Kelley, all those questions loom.

Robert Daniel II and Robert Sheets are among 575 people who entered prison as minors to spend decades behind bars.

Under a new law that aligns Ohio's codes with U.S. Supreme Court rulings on juvenile justice and research about adolescents' brain development, the Ohio Parole Board has held nearly 200 hearings to date and granted parole to 12 people. The rest are either awaiting decisions or their parole hearings are still years away.

Daniel will get his first parole board hearing in 2024, 12 years earlier than originally scheduled.

In talking to The Dispatch, Daniel owned his involvement in the murders and detailed his efforts at changing for the better.

"I'm not the same person I was when I was 16," he said.

Sheets, still seems to shirk responsibility for his actions and blame others, just as he did as a teen when authorities started asking questions.

Robert Sheets doesn’t feel like he is being given a fair chance after the board denied his parole request last fall. Sheets, along with Robert Daniel II and Eloise Sheets, wase incarcerated after the killing of Abby Worrell and Jamie Kelley nearly 30 years ago.

The murders of Jamie and Abby were never assigned a motive any clearer than Sheets and his mother, Elsie, didn't like Abby, who was once Sheets' girlfriend. Jamie's death, if possible, was even more meaningless. She was killed simply for accompanying her friend on the night that Abby was murdered.

The Ohio Parole Board denied Sheets parole in October.

In his ongoing bid to blame others for this and for previous, perceived misfortunes, he seems justified on one front.

His mother, Elsie Sheets, is 82 years old now. She is not eligible for parole until 2033.

Her son was 15 and Daniel was 16 at the time of the murders. She was 54.

Testimony at Elsie Sheets' trial revealed that she was fixated on Abby with an anger that can only be described as bizarre for adult in middle-age. Witnesses said she remarked more than once that she wanted Abby dead, then boasted about it afterward.

Co-defendant Sonya Hawkins, then 19, testified that after she, Sheets and Daniel hid the girls' bodies in the barn and returned to the Sheets home, Mrs. Sheets washed their blood-splattered clothes and ran to the store to buy them a carton of cigarettes and a pizza.

A week later she drove her son and Hawkins to a gas station and paid for the gas used to burn the barn down.

At the time, Abby's mother, Karen Worrell, called Elsie Sheets "despicable" for the way she "destroyed her own son's life by teaching him her ways of lawlessness and evil," according to reports in The Dispatch.

Now grown men, maybe Robert Daniel and Robert Sheets eventually will convince the parole board and get their second chance, considerable mercy for the horror they caused in their youth.

But, knowing what happened at the intersection of Lancaster-Kirkersville and Stemen roads in 1994, it is hard to say they deserve one.

On a warm summer's day at this Fairfield County crossroads, all that seemed certain is that a truly wicked adult had manipulated and failed children, including her own, in the worst of ways. The damage she helped to inflict remains, even if the rubble has long since been swept away.

Theodore Decker is the Dispatch metro columnist.

