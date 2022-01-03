Theodore Edgecomb's homicide trial in Milwaukee is delayed due to COVID-19

Jason and Evangeline Cleereman

Lawyers for the man who allegedly fatally shot a Milwaukee lawyer after a confrontation in traffic last year say his scheduled trial Monday should proceed, despite last-minute COVID-19 concerns.

Theodore Edgecomb, 31, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Sept. 22, 2020 shooting of Jason Cleereman, 54, an immigration attorney and advocate. Moments earlier, Edgecomb, who was riding a bicycle, and Cleereman, a passenger in a car driven by his wife, had exchanged words and Edgecomb punched Cleereman through the open window.

More: Self-defense cleared Kyle Rittenhouse; will it work for a Black man who shot a white lawyer?

More: Charges filed in east side shooting that killed well-known immigration attorney; suspect still at large

Edgecomb was arrested six months later in Kentucky. He now claims he acted in self-defense after Cleereman's vehicle followed him as he rode away from the initial confrontation and nearly ran him off the road. It has been alleged Cleereman got out of the vehicle and threatened him while using racial slur.

Edgecomb demanded a speedy trial which was scheduled to begin Monday morning. When a reporter showed up, CourtTV staff was taking down equipment for the planned livestreaming of the trial.

Other staff said the judge and lawyers on both sides were sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge David Borowski later confirmed he tested positive, but is asymptomatic. Trial has been reset for Jan. 17.

In a Monday letter to Borowski, defense counsel Aneeq Ahmad wrote, "Based on previous conversations with (the prosecutor) it seems that the State is looking for any reason not to try this case as scheduled."

In his letter, Ahmad said Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner asked him last week if he had any trouble serving witnesses, or if any defense witnesses had contracted COVID-19. Either circumstance would be basis to delay the trial.

Huebner then told Ahmad Edgecomb was in a quarantined pod at the jail, and that if he tested positive, that would also be an issue if trial began Monday. Ahmad said Edgecomb told him he's tested negative at the jail.

Story continues

More: Judge rejects effort to limit evidence for Theodore Edgecomb's upcoming homicide trial

Theodore Edgecomb, left, with one of his children

Ahmad argued even if Huebner is sick with COVID-19, another prosecutor should be able to take over and try the case as scheduled.

"Unavailability of counsel should not be a basis to adjourn when sought by the State," he said.

Since a hearing on Dec. 21, there have been a flurry of additional motions filed ahead of Monday's scheduled trial. The state obtained a material witness arrest warrant for a man who saw both encounters between Edgecomb and Cleereman. Cameron Rodtrell initially told police Edgecomb's actions were "cold blooded."

But in recent weeks, according Huebner's affidavit, Rodtrell repeatedly avoid service of his witness subpoena and failed to show up at meetings he agreed to over the phone. He also told one staffer with the DA's office that testifying was "the last thing on his totem pole."

The defense announced it had found a new witness after the Dec. 21 hearing. According to its motion, a woman came forward to say Cleereman was known among a certain bar crowd as a belligerent and aggressive drunk, who would refer to his wife with a racial slur, and would publicly use the N-word.

The same woman says she was in a minor traffic accident with Cleereman in 2018, and that he reacted with aggression, hostility and "road rage." The defense says the behavior supports its claim Cleereman was the aggressor in the encounter with Edgecomb.

Taking a cue from November's Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case, the defense also asked that prosecutors be prohibited from referring to Cleereman as a victim or the shooting as a crime.

The judge in the Rittenhouse trial gained national notoriety when he laid out similar rules. Judge Bruce Schroeder said he never lets prosecutors use the term "victim" until someone has been convicted of crime against the person.

In another parallel to the Rittenhouse case, the defense wants to use a former police officer as an expert witness to say it was reasonable for Edgecomb to use deadly force against Cleereman. But Huebner's response points out, as Schroeder concluded in the Rittenhouse case, only a jury can make the determination of whether Edgecomb acted reasonably, and in lawful self-defense when he shot Cleereman.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: COVID-19 concerns delay Theodore Edgecomb's homicide trial in Milwaukee