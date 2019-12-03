Theory Announces Giving Tuesday Partnership with Girl Up to Support Girl Leaders Worldwide

Theory, a fashion company based in New York and part of the Fast Retailing portfolio, marks Giving Tuesday with a generous donation and encourages customers to help support by donating 10% of proceeds on the day to Girl Up, a global initiative of the United Nations Foundation

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theory is partnering with Girl Up, an initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation, to support leadership development programs that activate the potential of every girl, everywhere. On December 3, as part of Giving Tuesday, Theory will donate 10% of proceeds from purchases at its U.S. full-price stores and Theory.com to Girl Up.

Girl Up is working toward a world where girls have equal value, access, and opportunities to reach their fullest potential. The leadership development initiative's programming helps position girls to be leaders across industries where women are underrepresented. Girl Up's programs have impacted the lives of more than 58,000 girls in nearly 120 countries. With more than 3,300 Girl Up Clubs mobilizing around gender equality issues affecting their communities, the Girl Up movement is a catalyst for global change.

Theory has long celebrated women changemakers and the empowerment of female leaders, and that philosophy now extends even further, to support the next generation of women leaders at Girl Up who are taking action to achieve equal rights across the globe.

"Girls who lead today become the women who will lead tomorrow," Girl Up Co-Executive Director Melissa Kilby said. "We believe in the power of girls to change the world and we're excited to partner with Theory this giving season to continue on this journey toward equal rights and value of girls all around the world," said Anna Blue, Co-Executive Director of Girl Up.

