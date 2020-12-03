TheraCell Announces Expanded License Agreement With Australian Biotechnologies

Technology license now includes novel, procedure-specific demineralized fiber forms

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraCell Inc., a leading allograft solution company, today announced that it has expanded its licensing agreement with Australia's leading tissue bank, Australian Biotechnologies, to include the exclusive rights to produce and market a comprehensive portfolio of demineralized fiber graft solutions for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The existing license, which encompassed TheraCell's base demineralized fiber technology, has been expanded to incorporate a full portfolio of novel TheraFuze DBF® graft forms, including the DBF Fiber Anchor™ for immediate enhanced screw fixation, DBF Fiber Bullets™ for delivery through a cannula in MIS cases, the DBF Fiber Wrap™ and the DBF Fiber Bag™ for graft containment, and a 3-level DBF Fiber Boat™.

TheraCell's Chief Technology Officer, Andy Carter, Ph.D., stated "These unique DBF allografts, particularly the TheraFuze® DBF Fiber Anchor™, have been received with great enthusiasm by surgeons in the U.S., and we are excited to make them available to our partner, Australian Biotechnologies."

"Adding these unique fibre allograft forms to our existing agreement represents a significant opportunity for us," said Simon Berry, CEO of Australian Biotechnologies. "We are eager to offer our surgeon customers these additional innovative allograft solutions to treat their patients, and we expect rapid market acceptance."

The full portfolio of procedure-specific TheraFuze DBF® products is currently available in the United States directly through TheraCell.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify™ oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor™, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wrap™, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag™, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Boat™ and O 2 ssify™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

For more information on these products, please visit TheraCell's website.

About Australian Biotechnologies

Australian Biotechnologies is a major biological tissue processor in Australia producing over 20,000 bone and tissue allograft products annually. Working with key Australian Donation Partners - The Australian Tissue Donation Network and the New South Wales Health Tissue Donation Service, our allografts offer life enhancing possibilities in orthopaedic, sports medicine, spine, foot and ankle, reconstructive trauma, oral and dental procedures. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and supplies allografts to Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, please visit www.ausbiotech.com.au

Media Contact: Product Information: Bradley Patt, PhD Curt Cooper TheraCell, Inc. TheraCell, Inc. 818-645-4081 630-953-9594 bpatt@theracellinc.com ccooper@theracellinc.com

