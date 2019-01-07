Is Theraclion, S.A.S.’s (EPA:ALTHE) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

David Caumartin became the CEO of Theraclion, S.A.S. (EPA:ALTHE) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does David Caumartin’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Theraclion, S.A.S. has a market cap of €6.1m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €302k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). Notably, the salary of €302k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €175m, and the median CEO compensation was €223k.

It would therefore appear that Theraclion, S.A.S. pays David Caumartin more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at TheraclionS has changed over time.

Is Theraclion, S.A.S. Growing?

Theraclion, S.A.S. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 29%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Has Theraclion, S.A.S. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 89% over three years, many shareholders in Theraclion, S.A.S. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Theraclion, S.A.S. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if TheraclionS insiders are buying or selling shares.

