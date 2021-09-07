  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

She promised to change the medical world. Now Elizabeth Holmes could face 20 years in prison.

Ben Popken
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The blockbuster trial of Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos’ founder and former CEO, begins Wednesday in a tale that has spawned a book, a documentary, a miniseries and a coming movie — and put Silicon Valley itself on trial.

The elements of captivation for, of all things, a high-tech blood-testing startup are clear. It is rare for a CEO — let alone a former billionaire female CEO — to face trial and 20 years in jail. The case has already been marked by head-turning, last-minute revelations and allegations. And Holmes’ meteoric rise to black-turtlenecked cover girl and media darling is matched only by her catastrophic fall from grace.

At the heart of the matter are thousands of patients whom Holmes and Theranos are accused of defrauding: a mother misled about her pregnancy, a patient told to stop taking heart medication, and patients who received false HIV-positive results.

Holmes, along with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a former boyfriend who became president of Theranos, face charges of 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty.

But ultimately, the case is about stories. Which one the jury believes will decide its outcome.

In 2003, Holmes, then 19, followed the contours of a well-worn path to Silicon Valley startup stardom, dropping out of Stanford to devote herself to a singular idea: to revolutionize blood testing by running a rapid battery of tests from a single finger prick.

Modeling herself after her hero, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, she adopted a black turtleneck as her trademark attire, adopted a strict vegan diet and used a laserlike stare to mesmerize investors and burn through doubters of her quest to disrupt the gatekeepers, make the world better and make a lot of money while doing it.

“I would say Winston Churchill really knew what he was talking about when he said, ‘Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never,’” Holmes told Glamour in 2015 in a typical example of the laudatory coverage she and her company got at the time. “And I would say that I am living proof that it’s true that if you can imagine it, you can achieve it.”

Along the way, Holmes tried to achieve her dreams by shortcutting the checks and balances designed to protect investors and patients. Theranos did not initially publish its “breakthrough” technology in peer-reviewed journals, nor did it share data with the scientific community. It also did not get approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its devices.

Instead, Holmes took her company’s story straight to the covers of glossy magazines, gave hype-building TED Talks, claimed that its devices were being deployed by the U.S. military on the battlefield and lobbied to change state laws to allow patients to get their blood tests directly, rather than through their doctors.

Rather than raise funds from the usual West Coast venture capital outfits — which demanded to see published peer-reviewed studies showing that her biotechnology worked — Holmes raked in more than $700 million from private investors and East Coast hedge funds, netting the company a valuation of $9 billion — and herself a fortune of around $4.5 billion, making her the world's youngest self-made female billionaire.

Holmes told investors that the company was on track to make $100 million in revenue in 2014, but it was really generating only about $100,000. The company built up an impressive roster of dignitaries and military advisers on its board of directors, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Publishing magnate Rupert Murdoch, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were among its investor pool.

But the technology had issues, which medical professionals and a series of investigative articles in The Wall Street Journal raised in 2015 and 2016. Reporter John Carreyrou broke the story that, although the company claimed that its blood-testing machines could do over 1,000 separate diagnostic tests, its key technology could actually perform only one finger-prick test. Skepticism also mounted in the medical community.

It all came to an end in June 2018, when the company was charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission and with wire fraud and conspiracy by the U.S. attorney for Northern California.

Prosecutors allege that “despite their knowledge of Theranos’s accuracy and reliability, Holmes and Balwani used interstate electronic wires to purchase advertisements intended to induce individuals to purchase Theranos blood tests,” according to the indictment, even though they knew the tests could yield “inaccurate and unreliable results” that had been improperly adjusted and generated from “improperly validated assays.”

Holmes' trial was originally scheduled to have started in August 2020, but it was delayed repeatedly by the coronavirus pandemic, the birth of her child in July and Holmes’ attorneys, who have sought to exclude evidence and argued successfully for her trial to be separated from Balwani’s.

According to recently unsealed court papers, Holmes will pin the blame on Balwani, arguing that he was an abusive partner who controlled her actions.

Holmes is prepared to describe how Balwani controlled how she ate and dressed and with whom she spoke, monitoring her calls, texts and emails, and to say he threw “hard, sharp objects” at her.

Balwani’s actions were the equivalent of “dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions,” including hampering her ability to “deceive her victims,” according to court papers.

Balwani’s attorneys wrote that the allegations are “salacious and inflammatory” and “deeply offensive to Mr. Balwani, devastating personally to him.”

As part of jury selection last week, a pool of 240 potential jurors had to answer a 28-page questionnaire that scrutinized their media consumption and how much they knew about the case. It also asked about their own medical histories. It did not include questions about sexual abuse or domestic violence, but some jurors were dismissed after they recalled experiences with domestic abuse. After three days, the jury pool was narrowed to seven men and five women.

The court has set aside time until December for the trial, which is expected to last the full four months, an indication that there will be many chapters and unfolding narrative threads to follow.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives at court for trial start

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrived in a California federal court on Wednesday ahead of opening statements in her trial on fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley star accused of lying about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. In one of the most closely watched trials of a U.S. corporate executive in years, Holmes is accused of making false claims about the company, including that its devices designed to draw a drop of blood from a finger prick could run a range of tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory means. Holmes, who may take the witness stand during the trial, has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

  • Former Theranos Employees Get Ready to Relive the Sh*tshow

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn the summer of 2014, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was at the height of her power. The media and her cadre of distinguished supporters were hailing the self-made billionaire as the next Steve Jobs, someone set to revolutionize the world of medicine with a device that could run hundreds of blood tests—all with the prick of a finger.But behind this dazzling facade, all was not well. As federal prosecutors would later allege, the Silicon Valley tech

  • Theranos trial: opening arguments set to begin against Elizabeth Holmes

    Early court filings suggest lawyers for the disgraced CEO may try to prove she was manipulated by her former business associate Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, arrives at a federal court in San Jose, California on 31 August. Photograph: Nick Otto/AFP/Getty Images Opening arguments in the highly anticipated trial of Elizabeth Holmes are set to begin on Wednesday, with jurors expected to hear prosecutors make the case that the Theranos founder knowingly defrauded investor

  • On the eve of her trial, Elizabeth Holmes is living on the grounds of a $135 million estate

    The former Theranos CEO is staying on the grounds of the vaunted Green Gables estate in California.

  • How Much Is OK To Expect People To Pay For Bachelor/ette Parties?

    There's no doubt that weddings are fun (hello, open bar). But if we're being honest, it's the pre-wedding party -- i.e., the bachelor/bachelorette party -- where some of the best memories are made...

  • Events leading up to the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is on trial in federal court in San Jose, California, on charges of defrauding investors and patients about the now-defunct company's blood-testing technology. Then only 19 years old, Holmes aimed to revolutionize diagnostic testing. 2009 - Holmes' then-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani joins Theranos as chief operating officer.

  • Human Rights Campaign Leader Fired over Cuomo Cover-Up

    The president of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, was fired for aiding former Andrew Cuomo in navigating his sexual harassment scandal.

  • 2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

    The conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides for fraud and accepting bribes was affirmed by a federal appeals court Wednesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the case against Joseph Percoco required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws. Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations.

  • Opening statements set to begin in Elizabeth Holmes trial

    The former billionaire and Theranos founder is set to appear in court today, accused of fraud.

  • Tampa Bay mom dies from COVID-19 before meeting newborn

    A Pinellas County mother died from COVID-19 before getting a chance to meet her newborn.

  • Activists call on United Nations to postpone Glasgow climate change conference

    The global Climate Action Network (CAN) issued a call Tuesday to postpone the upcoming United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, citing concerns over safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global inequality in access to vaccination.

  • Mother testifies against own son in Compton murder hearing

    Tipsters used Tik Tok to help track down a Compton murder suspect in Mexico. Now, his own mother has testified against him.

  • Take Your Love For Baked Potatoes To The Next Level With These Easy Dinners And Sides

    We'll use any excuse to use the phrase "fully loaded."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Returns, Blasts Alex Jones Over Ivermectin Endorsement, Choice Of Beverage

    Jimmy Kimmel returned from his summer hiatus concerned about Covid and baffled by the words and actions of InfoWars host Alex Jones. “It was not a fun Labor Day weekend Covid-wise,” said the late night host in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. “The number of new cases is up more than 300% from a year […]

  • RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'

    "Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man," Ethel Kennedy said in a rare statement. "He should not have the opportunity to terrorize again."

  • Watch Mark Zuckerberg get pelted with pillows in what might be a sneak peek of Facebook's upcoming smart glasses

    Facebook is partnering with Ray-Ban on the glasses, and the company teased that forthcoming details about the glasses are coming on September 9.

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • Comedian Janey Godley says sorry for previous 'horridly offensive' posts on Twitter

    The Scottish comedian and actor said 'comedy is no excuse to use disgusting and hurtful words'.

  • Some EU countries are banning American travelers or enforcing quarantines - regardless of vaccination - as US virus cases climb

    The European Union removed the US from a safe list, and individual countries have since introduced a range of new travel restrictions.

  • Theranos founder's defense may turn on state of mind, experts say

    As Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial gets underway this week, lawyers for the former Silicon Valley entrepreneur may try to show she was a true believer in the blood-testing technology at her startup Theranos Inc, and never intended to defraud investors and patients, legal experts said. On Wednesday, federal jurors in San Jose, California will hear opening arguments in the case against the Stanford University dropout who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with misleading investors and patients by falsely claiming that the company's printer-sized devices could run a range of tests and produce accurate results using a single drop of blood. To defeat the charges, Holmes' attorneys are likely to home in on what she herself believed about the complex science, according to several defense attorneys.