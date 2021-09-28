Theranos CEO wooed investors while lab director saw trouble

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, arrives at the federal courthouse for jury selection in her trial, in San Jose, Calif. Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, during her criminal trial. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.

The revelations emerged during the eighth day of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations Holmes duped investors, customers and unwitting patients as CEO of Theranos, a company she founded after dropping out of college in 2003 when she was 19.

Holmes briefly became a Silicon Valley sensation while peddling the premise she had invented a breakthrough technology scan for an array of health problems using just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

But Adam Rosendorff, a medical doctor who oversaw Theranos' clinical laboratory from September 2013 through November 2014, drew a darker picture Tuesday while testifying as witness for the federal government prosecutors trying to convince a jury to convict Holmes on 12 counts of fraud.

Holmes, 37, has pleaded innocent, maintaining she poured nearly 15 years of her life pursuing a great idea that simply didn't pan out. She could be sentenced to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Rosendorff insisted that he repeatedly tried to warn Holmes and Theranos' chief operating officer and Holmes' former lover, Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani, that the tests were so rampantly inaccurate that he was being besieged by complaints from doctors.

But Holmes and Balwani seemed more interested in cultivating Theranos' image as a potentially game-changing company than protecting people's health, according to Rosendorff.

“The number and severity of issues had reached a crescendo," Rosendorff testified in the San Jose, California, courtroom, explaining why he decided to leave Theranos rather than risk breaking his oath as a doctor to “do no harm." He said he was so appalled that he refused to shake Balwani's extended hand when he finally left Theranos.

Prosecutors also displayed a series of text messages exchanged between Holmes and Balwani, attempting to prove they were more interested in pursuing fame and fortune than protecting people's health.

At the same time Rosendorff was raising objections about Theranos' blood-testing technology, Holmes sent at text to Balwani to let him know that she had completed deals securing about $150 million from Murdoch and the Walton family, which is behind Walmart.

“They are not investing in our company,” Balwani texted back. “They are investing in our destiny."

Those investments helped value privately held Theranos at $9 billion, with Holmes holding a $4.5 billion stake.

Just a few weeks after Rosendorff left Theranos in protest, Holmes texted Balwani in December 2014 to share her optimism about the upcoming new year.

“This year is our year," Holmes texted Balwani. “We can never forget that tiger."

Holmes, who is now married to a different man, has accused Balwani of inflicting “intimate partner abuse," that affected some of her actions and statements while she was running Theranos. Balwani's lawyer has vehemently denied those allegations. Balwani is also facing fraud charges in a separate trial scheduled to begin next year.

The year 2015, however, turned out to be the beginning of the end for Theranos.

In October of that year, The Wall Street Journal published a series of explosive articles that exposed flaws with Theranos' technology and triggered government investigations that led to the company's downfall and led to the current trial. Rosendorff testified that he was among the sources who provided information for those articles.

The Wall Street Journal is owned by Murdoch, who is on the government's list of witnesses to be called to testify during a trial scheduled to continue through mid-December.

One of Holmes' lawyers, Lance Wade, attempted to poke holes in Rosendorff's testimony by pointing to several meetings he held with federal prosecutors and other government officials before taking the stand. Wade noted some discrepancies between Rosendorff’s statements during the trial and other sworn testimony he has given in other civil lawsuits brought against Theranos.

“I endeavored earnestly to fulfill my obligations as a lab director," Rosendorff maintained while Wade questioned his motives.

Rosendorff is scheduled to return to the witness stand Wednesday when the trial resumes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Advocate for homeless was paid $5 million to leave town. Now he wants back in.

    Sean Cononie, pied piper to the homeless, got millions from Hollywood to get out of town and never come back. Now the man who riled city leaders for years by running what many considered an eyesore of a homeless shelter wants to pop back into town for what he regards as a noble purpose: vaccinating the homeless against COVID-19. But Hollywood isn’t rolling out the red carpet. The deal he made ...

  • Latina cannabis CEO wins Silicon Valley veteran as seed investor in $50 million venture capital fund aimed at minorities

    Christine De La Rosa's The People's Group Fund focuses on cannabis startups run by African-Americans, indigenous people, people of color and women who hold social justice cannabis licenses but lack experience in raising capital.

  • Source: Richard Sherman could team up with Tom Brady ahead of Bucs-Patriots

    How might Richard Sherman joining the Bucs impact Sunday night's game against the Patriots? Phil Perry provides the latest on the situation.

  • 49ers are expected to sign Buster Skrine

    With several injury concerns in the secondary, the 49ers are bringing in some help. According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, San Francisco is expected to sign cornerback Buster Skrine. Known as a slot corner, Skrine spent his last two seasons playing for the Bears. He appeared in 12 games last season with three [more]

  • Vaccine-resistant Andrew Wiggins: ‘I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe’; What do you believe? ‘None of your business’

    Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said he wouldn’t get vaccinated unless forced.

  • North Korea fires missile, defends policy at UN

    North Korea fired a missile off its eastern coast on Tuesday.That's according to South Korea's military and Japan's defense ministry said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, but gave no further details.The announcement came just before North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, urged the U.S to give up its hostile policy towards Pyongyang."We are just building up our national defense in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country."North Korea has accused Seoul and Washington of "double standards," saying they denounced its weapons development while continuing their own military activities.The North and South have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons and back in September, both test fired ballistic missiles.Washington condemned the North's September test and a separate launch days earlier.Experts said that may have been its first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, a threat to its neighbors.At the time, Washington did not mention Seoul's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile also fired in September.In a statement on Monday, the U.S military said the latest missile launch posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or U.S. allies.

  • Bollywood Sets Post-Pandemic Release Dates for Delayed Blockbusters Starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh

    Indian film producers have set release dates for long-delayed Bollywood films that star the cream of the industry and have blockbuster potential. The moves follow an announcement by authorities in the state of Maharashtra, India’s biggest box office territory, that cinemas can re-open on Oct. 22 as the pandemic dies down. From Reliance Entertainment, Rohit […]

  • Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

    A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished. Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19. “The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said in a tweet.

  • Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire in wake of trading criticism

    The Fed's Robert Kaplan will resign from his position as Dallas President early in October, after scrutiny of trading. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung shares the details.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in September

    These pure-play cannabis companies are well-positioned to take advantage of their ripening industry, even before federal legalization arrives.

  • North Korea launches short-range missile to sea, slams "hostile" U.S. policy

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that North Korea's military had fired a short-range missile toward its eastern sea, per AP. Why it matters: North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations defended the latest launch in remarks to the UN General Assembly, demanding the U.S. and South Korea end their "hostile policy" against the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."If the U.S. wants to see the Korean War, the most prolonged and long-las

  • Home Prices Accelerated at Record Rates for the Fourth Consecutive Month

    Home prices in July accelerated at a record rate for the fourth month in a row, according to a monthly report released today. Nationally, home prices in July were 19.7% higher than a year prior, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Tuesday morning. “The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country,” said Craig J. Lazzara, S&P DJI’s managing director and global head of index investment strategy, in a statement.

  • N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central north province of Jagang at around 6:40 a.m. (2140 GMT), the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan's defence ministry said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, without elaborating.

  • France: Man who threw egg at Macron in psychiatric treatment

    A 19-year-old student who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a medical exam, prosecutors said Tuesday. The egg hit Macron on the shoulder as he milled with a crowd at an international food fair in Lyon on Monday. The man was detained, and an investigation was opened for “assault on a person in a position of public authority," Lyon prosecutors said.

  • Team Europe easily tops Team World for 4th Laver Cup in row

    Team Europe clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup victory by going up 14-1 against Team World.

  • Jags listed as 7.5-point underdogs on the road vs. Bengals for Week 4’s game

    Just as they were last week against Arizona, the Jags are now 7.5-point underdogs on the road against the Bengals.

  • Greta Thunberg slams ’empty words and promises’ about climate change from politicians

    Teen activist Greta Thunberg continued to criticize politicians for being slow to react to the dangers of climate change

  • Family of Gabby Petito reveal matching tattoos in her honour

    Designs were the same as those Petito had on her own arms

  • NHL COVID news: Evander Kane, Tyler Bertuzzi, Devils’ Blackwood

    Also noted: Oilers forward Josh Archibald.

  • From Hollywood to Capitol Hill, here are 12 trailblazing queer Latinos

    From gay Afro Latino lawmaker Ritchie Torres to transgender “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, queer Latinos are making both history and waves in a number of fields.