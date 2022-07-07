Theranos Ex-President Balwani Found Guilty of Fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Rosenblatt
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth Holmes
    American businessperson; a subject of an SEC investigation

(Bloomberg) -- Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president of Theranos Inc. and ex-boyfriend of its founder Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of fraud for his role in the collapse of the $9 billion blood-testing startup.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision Thursday comes six months after Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in the company, which promised to revolutionize the medical industry by using a few drops of blood to complete a wide array of health tests.

Balwani faces as long as 20 years in prison on the charges.

The pair were tried on charges of lying to investors and patients about the accuracy and capabilities of Theranos’s machines. As problems came to light, the company fell apart amid regulatory crackdowns, shareholder lawsuits and recriminations. The failure spawned books, a documentary and a television series.

Read More: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos

While Holmes was the public face of the company, prosecutors said Balwani played an integral role. Jurors weighing his fate heard some of the same damaging evidence that led to Holmes’s conviction, including emails and texts tying the pair together, both professionally and romantically.

The panel also heard from a laboratory director, regulator and patient who didn’t testify against Holmes. That testimony was aimed at underscoring his familiarity with the failed blood tests.

Holmes has yet to be sentenced and is asking for her conviction to be set aside by the judge who presided over her trial.

As the verdict was read Thursday after the jury deliberated for about five days, Balwani sat mostly still but was blinking frequently, looking side to side occasionally at his two lead lawyers.

The jury found Balwani guilty of all the charges against him, including two counts of conspiring with Holmes, six counts of defrauding investors and four counts of patient fraud. The verdict against Holmes was mixed, with jurors acquitting her of the patient fraud counts and unable to reach a decision on some of the investor fraud counts.

Balwani denied the government’s charges of conspiracy and fraud. His lawyers argued prosecutors cherry picked the thinnest fraction of bad blood-test results, and ignored millions of other tests that were recorded in a defunct Theranos database.

“Balwani ran the lab for a time and was just as involved as Holmes in management,” said Andrey Spektor, a criminal defense lawyer not involved in the case. “To some extent, the government had a stronger case against him.”

The government’s case against Balwani was also made simpler, Spektor said, because it didn’t have to navigate Holmes’s claims that he sexually and psychologically abused her. Prosecutors “didn’t have to worry about the sympathy theme on which Holmes ended her defense,” he said. Balwani denied the abuse claims Holmes made against him at her trial.

During a closing argument that lasted more than 12 hours over three days, Balwani’s lawyer claimed that the Silicon Valley businessman was dazzled by Holmes the same way that investors and high-profile board members were.

“There’s no reason why he wouldn’t have seen the exact same thing: the charisma, the drive, the vision, the goal to change diagnostic testing. And he bought into that vision,” attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith told the jury. “He bought into that vision not only with his time but also with his own money,” investing $4.6 million in the company.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bostic warned jurors not to be fooled.

“You should not believe that Mr. Balwani’s perspective on Ms. Holmes was an outsider’s perspective,” he said.

The prosecutor said they collaborated on every facet of Theranos’s operations, including walling off key information from some employees in an attempt to maintain the alleged fraud.

Balwani still faces an unresolved civil suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging he committed securities fraud.

The case is U.S. v. Balwani, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

(Updates with defendant found guilty of all charges.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

    (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of defrauding investors and patients about the blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. Balwani was convicted on two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office confirmed. An attorney for Balwani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. agency probing Cruise crash in California

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a special investigation into a recent crash of a Cruise vehicle in California that resulted in minor injuries, the agency said on Thursday. The auto safety agency did not identify the specific crash, but a Cruise vehicle operating in driverless autonomous mode was involved in a crash involving minor injuries on June 3 in San Francisco, according to a report filed https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/file/cruise_060322-pdf with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Self-driving car maker Cruise, which is majority-owned by General Motors, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

    Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the Southeast.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Surge After US Pushes for More Industry Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s latest move to restrain Beijing from fostering its chipmaking industry is powering China’s semiconductor stocks as the US restrictions could fire up support for homegrown technology.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Chin

  • Brii Biosciences shares surge after launching China's first domestically developed Covid-19 drug

    Brii Biosciences jumped by the most in over seven months on Thursday, after the Hong Kong-listed biotech company announced the commercial launch of China's first domestically developed Covid-19 drug. Brii co-developed the Covid-19 monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy - Brii-196/Brii-198 - with Tsinghua University and the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen. The drug, which is administered intravenously, has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration to treat adults and

  • Commodity prices have plunged back to pre-Ukraine war levels, in a sign that inflation is finally fading

    Oil prices have slumped in recent days. Copper has dropped 30% from recent highs, while wheat has fallen 40%. That's raising hopes inflation is cooling at last.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats aim to close tax loophole on 'pass-through' firms

    U.S. Senate Democrats are finalizing a plan to close a tax loophole used by many companies, and they want to use those revenues to shore up the government-run Medicare healthcare program for the elderly and disabled, a source familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. Democrats expect to submit legislative text to the Senate parliamentarian in coming days, said the source, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the private negotiations. The measure is intended to move through the Senate under special budgetary rules that require approval by the parliamentarian and would allow for passage without any Republican support in the deeply divided chamber.

  • Wall Street advances as traders' aggressive rate-hike fears ease

    Wall Street benchmarks rose on Thursday, as investors reacted positively to the previous day's commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve which hinted the central bank's aggressive pace of interest rate hikes could be tempered if growth suffered. U.S. stock markets have stabilized in July after a brutal selloff in the first half against the backdrop of a surge in inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the Fed's pivot away from easy-money policy. Minutes from the central bank's June policy meeting, where the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, showed on Wednesday a firm restatement of its intent to get prices under control.

  • N.Korea's Kim convenes conference for strengthening 'monolithic' party rule

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an unprecedented conference aimed at strengthening the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's (WPK) "monolithic" leadership across society, state media reported on Thursday. The conference was the first of its kind and involved "realizing the organizational and ideological consolidation of the Party ranks in every way" and enhancing the party's leadership role, state news agency KCNA said.

  • A Minnesota mother drowned her 3 children and herself after her husband's death, authorities say

    A Minnesota woman drowned her three young children and herself Friday after she called police earlier that day to report her husband's death, authorities said.

  • GameStop Shares Surge 10% After Four-for-One Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares jumped 10% in the opening minutes of Thursday’s session after announcing a four-for-one stock split in the form of a dividend, becoming one of the latest companies to do so as the practice has gained in popularity.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who

  • Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge

    A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's expected signatures as he faces a Thursday deadline and a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill he backs and ask voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey is certain to sign will allow every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children's private school tuition or other education costs.

  • Bayer, BASF win new trial on $60 million damage award in U.S. weedkiller lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Bayer AG and BASF have won a new trial on $60 million in punitive damages they were ordered to pay a Missouri peach farmer who said dicamba, a herbicide they produced, drifted onto his orchard and harmed his crops. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a federal jury was wrongly told to assess punitive damages for Bayer and BASF together, rather than separately. It said a new trial was needed to determine punitive damages for each company.

  • ‘We’ve only just got started’: Hawkish Putin says war has barely begun in Ukraine

    ‘Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield... let them try,’ says Putin

  • Amazon and N.Y. Port Authority Scrap Newark Airport Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey scrapped plans for a new air cargo facility at Newark Liberty International Airport, a project that local activists had criticized.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Ch

  • Fed's Waller leans toward 50-basis-point rate hike in September

    "I am definitely in support a doing another 75-basis-point hike in July," Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics, a position expressed by several policymakers in the run-up to the U.S. central bank's next policy-setting meeting on July 26-27. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more." The Fed last month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike since 1994, as it stiffens its resolve to tame stubbornly high inflation without causing too much economic harm.

  • GM Has 95,000 Incomplete Vehicles Just Sitting

    And the whole automotive market keeps getting turned upside down…

  • EXPLAINER: Is Griner's guilty plea a step toward freedom?

    When Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession in a Russian court, hopes rose that her months of detention could soon be over, either through a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap or a pardon from President Vladimir Putin. Griner, a standout for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. Griner's admission makes a conviction certain, but that may not come quickly.

  • A law protecting abortion access appears likely to reach the Michigan ballot this fall

    Abortion is still legal in Michigan following last month's blockbuster Supreme Court ruling, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, that returned the issue to the states. However, Michigan still has a dormant 1931 law on the books that criminalizes the procedure, leading to confusion among patients and providers despite a court order in May blocking the law from being implemented.

  • On its back foot in defamation lawsuit, Fox News hires new legal counsel

    'Superlawyer' Dan Webb will lead the Murdoch-owned company's defense against Dominion Voting Systems in the case tied to 2020 election fraud claims.