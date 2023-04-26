Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes delays prison by filing another appeal

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Getty Images)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has delayed starting her prison sentence for defrauding Silicon Valley investors by filing yet another appeal over her conviction.

Holmes had been due to self-report to a prison camp on 27 April to begin the 11.25-year sentence she was handed after a jury convicted her on multiple counts related to her fraudulent blood-testing start-up.

Now her lawyers have informed US District Judge Edward Davila that instead of entering prison she has appealed a decision he made earlier this month ordering her to begin her sentence later this week.

The appeal was filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday and automatically delays the reporting date for Holmes, who has been free on bail since her conviction in November, according to the Associated Press.

Holmes, 39, has two young children, the first of whom was born before her 2021 fraud trial and the second who was born after her November sentencing.

Judge Davila had recommended Holmes be imprisoned at a low-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, but it has not been confirmed that is where she will serve her sentence.