Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case.

Sarah Jackson
·3 min read
In this article:
elizabeth holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Stephen Lam/Reuters

  • Elizabeth Holmes' highly anticipated fraud trial is underway, with opening statements due today.

  • The list of possible witnesses for the Theranos founder's trial includes more than 200 people.

  • Among them are Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Riley Bechtel, and Holmes herself.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In its heyday, Theranos' network of investors, board members, and other affiliates was a who's who of federal government officials, billionaire investors, and former CEOs. Now, with its founder Elizabeth Holmes on trial for fraud, many of these high-profile figures could take the stand as witnesses.

The list of potential witnesses for the case spans more than 200 names, including former senators, employees-turned-whistleblowers, and patients who say they were impacted by inaccurate results from Theranos tests.

Here are some of the biggest names who may testify in the case:

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kissinger was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis

former defense secretary James Mattis
Retired US Marine Corps four-star Gen. James Mattis. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Mattis was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former US Secretary of Defense William Perry

Former Secretary of Defense William Perry speaks into a microphone
Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Perry was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch

media titan and News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch
Rupert Murdoch. Getty Images

Murdoch was an investor in Theranos.

Former Bechtel Group CEO Riley Bechtel

Former Bechtel Group CEO Riley Bechtel
Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Bechtel was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich

Richard Kovacevich, the former CEO of Wells Fargo
Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Kovacevich was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Alberto Gutierrez, former director of the FDA's Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health

Alberto Gutierrez, former director of the FDA&#39;s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health
U.S. Food and Drug Administration/YouTube

FDA investigators visited Theranos' headquarters and lab facilities for an inspection in 2015, according to Vanity Fair.

Elizabeth Holmes' younger brother, Christian Holmes V

elizabeth christian holmes
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes hired her brother to work at Theranos in 2011, according to Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

Former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou

Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou
Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou CBS "60 Minutes"

Carreyrou broke the news of the Theranos testing scandal in 2015.

Former US Senator Sam Nunn

Former Georgia Senator Sam Nunn holds his hand to his face as he sits with a name plate and water bottle in front of him
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Nunn was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former US chief of naval operations Gary Roughead

Gary Roughead, the former U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, speaks into a microphone
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Roughead was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former US Senator William Frist

Former senator William Frist speaks at a healthcare panel with two people sitting on either side of him
Paul Abell/Associated Press

Frist was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

Former CDC director William Foege

William Foege is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former president Barack Obama
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Foege was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

High-profile lawyer David Boies

david boies
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Boies used to represent Theranos and was also a member of its board of directors.

Stanford University professor Channing Robertson

Stanford University professor Channing Robertson
SHS Oral History Program/YouTube

Robertson was one of Holmes' professors at Stanford and an early member of Theranos' board of directors.

Duquesne Capital founder Stanley Druckenmiller

Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of hedge fund Duquesne Capital, holds his hands up in the air
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Druckenmiller and Holmes were both named members to the board of trustees of think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2015.

Roughly 11 former Theranos patients who say they were affected by inaccurate results from the company's blood test

two gloved hands administering a finger prick
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: KPIX

Nine doctors whose patients got inaccurate results from Theranos' tests

hospital
Doctor wearing a stethoscope. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: KPIX

Several former Theranos employees are also potential witnesses, including...

Theranos
Theranos' 116,000-square-foot office building on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto, California. Andrej Sokolow/Getty Images

whistleblower Tyler Shultz...

Tyler Shultz Erika Cheung theranos whistleblowers
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Shultz was a former Theranos staffer and is the grandson of late US Secretary of State George Shultz, who was a member of Theranos' board of directors.

...and whistleblower Erika Cheung.

Tyler Shultz Erika Cheung theranos whistleblowers
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Cheung was a lab worker at Theranos.

Elizabeth Holmes herself could also take the stand.

elizabeth holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Stephen Lam/Reuters

The full list of potential witnesses can be found here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

