Theranos founder Holmes pregnant, delay sought in fraud trial

FILE PHOTO: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives for a hearing at a federal court in San Jose
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuters Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Holmes, who has been charged with fraud in the spectacular rise and fall of the blood-testing company Theranos Inc, is pregnant, prompting prosecutors to seek a delay in her trial until after her July due date, according to a court filing.

Lawyers for Holmes, once a rising star of Silicon Valley, informed the government on March 2 of the pregnancy, according to the filing. Holmes' lawyers and prosecutors asked the judge to delay the start of jury selection to Aug. 31.

"The parties have met and conferred, and both parties agree that, in light of this development, it is not feasible to begin the trial on July 13, 2021, as currently scheduled," said the filing.

Holmes and former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty to charges they defrauded investors, doctors and patients by falsely claiming Theranos could revolutionize medical lab testing with technology that could enable a wide array of tests with a few drops of blood.

Holmes was indicted in 2018 and her federal trial in San Jose, California, was originally scheduled for July 28, 2020 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holmes, who started Theranos at the age of 19, was celebrated in tech circles until it became clear that many of the claims about the company's supposedly revolutionary blood test were bogus.

The company reached a $9 billion valuation based on its promise to disrupt the laboratory testing business.

Balwani's case is being handled separately and his trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cr-00258.

Recommended Stories

  • Manatee 'graveyard' found in Florida as algae bloom and cold temperatures threaten mammals' survival

    Record numbers of manatees are starving to death in Florida, struggling to find food after an unusually cold winter and an attack of algae bloom. Locals have reported finding “manatee graveyards” in the northern Indian River Lagoon on the Atlantic Coast of Florida, which is a central hub for the marine animals. The number of deaths - 432 - so far this year, is nearly three times the five-year average of 146 deaths between January 1 and March 5, the South Florida SunSentinel newspaper reported, citing figures from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Last year, the state recorded 637 manatee deaths, and in 2019, 607. Experts blame a combination of cold weather, a lack of seagrass for them to eat, and contaminated waterways.

  • Matthew McConaughey ramps up speculation about run for Texas governor

    The actor said he wants “to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life.”

  • Eddie Murphy reveals that working on 'sh---y' movies made him so depressed that he stopped acting for 8 years

    Eddie Murphy returns this month with the Coming to America sequel, but you're not wrong for thinking you haven't seen him around much lately. Drew Barrymore was also wondering what the story was when she interviewed the legendary actor on her show on Friday. "I'll tell you what happened," Murphy said. "I'll tell you what happened to me. I had it all the way together for years and years and years, and then what happened with movies is they started offering you so much money to do stuff that I wound up doing." Murphy added that he did a "bunch of movies like that," but with film, "it's forever" and he was bothered by how "that sh---y movie is still playing on the movie channel." He stopped having fun. "I had to take a time," Murphy said — but now, eight years later, "I got it all back together that way." Watch the interview below, and skip to the five-minute mark to hear his comments about his career. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderIf Andrew Cuomo won't resign, he must be impeachedThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • TikTok in disbelief after woman buys ‘inhumanely long’ jeans off of ad: ‘This is how they come?’

    TikTok is fascinated with this woman's very unusual online shopping mishap.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is requesting her federal trial be delayed again

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is asking to have her federal trial delayed until the end of August after she gives birth.

  • 'Gonna be sore:' La. troopers boasted of beating Black man

    Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the “whoopin” would give the man “nightmares for a long time,” according to new court filings. “He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” Trooper Jacob Brown, who was charged in the case and resigned Wednesday, texted three of his colleagues. The May arrest of 29-year-old Antonio Harris — who authorities say was beaten by troopers even after he “immediately surrendered" — bears a strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of another Black motorist, Ronald Greene.

  • Thieves Almost Kill Dealership Employee For BMW M4

    Things are escalating quickly…

  • Conservative stars like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens keep claiming George Floyd wasn't killed by police

    George Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes last May. Chauvin's trial is set to take place later this month.

  • Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation. The firestorm around the Democrat grew a day after the Times Union of Albany reported that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her at his official residence late last year. The woman hasn't filed a criminal complaint, but a lawyer for the governor said Thursday that the state had reported the allegation to the Albany Police Department after the woman involved declined to do so herself.

  • After monthslong delay, Congressional leaders stand up intelligence committee

    The reason for the delay in setting up the committee is unclear.

  • German police crack cold case with DNA found on half-eaten sausage

    Always pack a snack when you’re committing an act of burglary. That’s my advice to you, reader. You should, however, make sure you take any leftovers with you when you flee the scene, lest you suffer the consequences nearly a decade later—like the burglar who was identified via DNA nine years after a break-in thanks to a half-eaten piece of sausage.

  • James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Poised To Reclaim “King Of The World” All-Time Box Office Title This Weekend From ‘Avengers: Endgame’

    Well, that didn’t take too long. About 18 months after Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame assailed to become the top grossing moving of all-time at the worldwide box office with $2,789.2 billion in July 2019, word is that James Cameron’s Avatar, which the Russo Brothers-directed Marvel movie defeated, will once again bounce back to reclaim that title. Avatar […]

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial delayed until fall

    In a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors and Rittenhouse's attorney agreed to delay the start of the trial to give them more time to prepare.

  • Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence

    The mayor of Portland, Oregon, announced Thursday he would seek $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to try to stem rampant gun violence in the city. The move by Mayor Ted Wheeler represents an about-face after city leaders in June voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget, reductions that included the elimination of a gun violence reduction unit. The cuts came amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Trump is starting to fade from view

    For the first time in years, Donald Trump is starting to fade into the background, according to SocialFlow data tracking the number of clicks to news articles.The big picture: During the first month of his post-presidency, Trump remained as discussed as he was when he was in office, when he dominated social and traditional media. His numbers have plunged the past couple weeks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring the first four weeks after he left office, daily clicks to Trump articles — indexed to 100, based on highs and lows during the past year — averaged 53.In the last two weeks, the average has fallen to 21.Between the lines: Part of the decrease has been by choice. Trump's CPAC speech on Feb. 28 was his only public appearance since leaving office, and his media appearances were limited to a few network call-ins.Another part of the drop has been forced upon him: he no longer has his social media accounts, including his once-dominant Twitter feed.In recent days, he has resorted to issuing tweet-like press releases.By the numbers: Interest in Trump over the last year peaked during the week of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, per the SocialFlow data. It was also high during election week and when he contracted the coronavirus.Despite high viewership for Trump's CPAC speech, the day after the address marked his least-trafficked day dating back to January 2020.The bottom line: After four years of being subsumed by Trump, the political and media worlds are adjusting to their new normal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks rumored rift with Dustin Diamond: 'I never took it personally'

    The actors didn't have a falling out, Gosselaar explained on his podcast.

  • Union seeks vote of 87 workers at Nissan Tennessee plant

    A union wants to hold a vote for representation of fewer than 100 workers out of thousands at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Tennessee, a move the company opposes because the effort doesn't stretch more broadly across the facility's workforce. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says an overwhelming majority of the 87 tool and die maintenance technicians at Nissan's plant in Smyrna, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Nashville, have signaled their support for unionization. The effort marks the latest foray in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.

  • Gary Bettman reminds us of certain realities in NHL media blitz

    In his media blitz, Bettman provided important updates on the league's processes, but also reminded us of the certain realities of a business still recovering from a damaging financial year.

  • The Anti-Skinny Jean Trend Katie Holmes Has Worn for Months Is Just $38 on Amazon

    “Go big or go home” has never rang more true.

  • ICE will no longer arrest undocumented people collecting kids who travelled to US alone

    ‘This makes really clear that this administration prioritises uniting a child with their family member or sponsor’